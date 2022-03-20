30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 20: Guns

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about the main weapon in so many games – the gun. Which type of gun do you prefer to use in a game that you would consider the best? We’re going to leave this really open to interpretation just to see how creative you can be.

Bonus Prompt: What’s your least favorite gun in a game?

