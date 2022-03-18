Friday New Music 3/18

It’s Charli XCX day. Let’s go
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— 250 – PPONG
— 28. & The.Blind.Monkey – Listen To Your Art… EP
— Aeviterne – The Ailing Facade
— Agathodaimon – The Seven
— Alai K – Kila Mara
— Alfa Mist – Two For Mistake EP (Physical Release)
— ANIQO – Birth
— Arctic Lake – side by side we lie awake EP
— Arrdee – Pier Pressure
— Audio Karate – ¡OTRA!
— Babeheaven – Sink Into Me
— Ben Lukas Boysen – Clarion EP
— Berthold City – When Words Are Not Enough
— Blanck Mass – Ted K (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Blue States – World Contact Day
— Bogdan Raczynski – Addle
— Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder
— Breakbot + Irfane – Remedy EP
— Breathe Atlantis – Overdrive
— Bresk – A Journey Through the Life of Peder Balke 1804-1887
— Broadcast – Maida Vale Sessions
— Broadcast – Microtronics
— Broadcast – Mother Is The Milky Way
— Carmeria – Advenae
— Chalk Hands – Don’t Think About Death
— Charli XCX – CRASH
— Children of the Sün – Roots
— Chip Z’Nuff – Perfectly Imperfect
— Colin Hay – Now And The Evermore
— Cypress Hill – Back In Black
— Danilo Perez – Crisálida
— Dark Funeral – We Are The Apocalypse
— David Wertman and Sun Ensemble – Wide Eye Culture (Reissue)
— Dawn Of Ashes – Scars Of The Broken
— Delia Meshlir – Calling the Unknown
— dj poolboi – stay just a little while longer
— Donovan Woods – Big Hurt Boy EP
— Dropkick Murphys – Turn Up That Dial (Expanded Edition)
— Echo Response – Triangles
— The Edgar Loudermilk Band – The Dark Side of Lonesome
— Eric Wagner (of Trouble) – In the Lonely Light of Mourning
— ERRA – ERRA (Deluxe Edition)
— Extinction A.D. – Culture of Violence
— Final Cry – The Ever-Rest
— FM – Thirteen
— Frank Zappa – The Mothers 1971
— Friends of Hell – Friends of Hell
— Furtherset – Auras EP
— Gareth Dunlop – Animal
— Gayle – a studio of the human experience volume one EP
— Geneviève Racette – Satellite
— Glemsel – Forfader
— Gloson – The Rift
— Glove – Boom Nights
— Good Grief – Shake Your Faith
— Halosar – New Forge
— H.E.R.O. – Alternate Realities
— Hailey Whitters – Raised
— Hell Militia – Hollow Void!
— Hinako Omori – a journey…
— Hot Water Music – Feel The Void
— Hyperia – Silhouettes of Horror
— I Was Born Twice – Nemiza
— Indemon – Fear of Living
— Inertia – Memoria EP
— Infamous Stiffs – Lockdown Live EP
— Island of Love – Songs of Love EP
— Jackson Hill – Rabbit Feather EP
— Jacob Miller – Around My Head
— The Jason Lee McKinney Band – One Last Thing
— J.B.O. – Planet Pink
— Jenny Hval – Classic Objects
— Jewels Gold – Singles Collection
— John Colpitts (Kid Millions) – Music From the Accident
— Kandle – Inferno EP
— Kasablanca – Immunity EP
— Keith Richards (of The Rolling Stones) – Main Offender (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Kyle Motl – Hydra Nightingale
— LANDMVRKS – Lost In The Waves (The Complete Edition)
— LAYA – Um, Hello EP
— Lazy Queen – A Human Reaction EP
— Little Boots – Tomorrow’s Yesterdays
— Mackenzie Grant – Wonder World
— Maggie Gently – Peppermint
— Mattiel – Georgia Gothic
— Max Kasch – Learning To Fly EP
— MCHL51 – Night Owls EP
— Midlake – For The Sake Of Bethel Woods
— Moonlight Haze – Animus
— Muddy Moonshine – Are We There Yet?
— MUNGMUNG – Main Character EP
— Mighty Mystic – Giant
— Nanna Barslev – Lysbærer
— Nick Vasallo – Apophany
— Nicolas Zullo – Credendoti montagna
— Night Crowned – Rebirth of the Old EP
— Night Eyez – Night Eyez
— Overdrive – Reflexions (Reissue)
— Peter Cat – The Magus EP
— Peter Doherty (of The Libertines) & Frédéric Lo – The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime
— Pinch Points – Process
— Playgrounded – The Death of Death
— Private Agenda – A Mannequin
— Randall King – Shot Glass
— Raw Poetic – Laminated Skies
— Ray Wylie Hubbard – Co-Starring Too
— Ritual Earth – MMXX
— Rodney Cromwell – Memory Box
— Ronni Le Tekrø (of TNT) – BIGFOOT TV
— Rosalía – Motomami
— Rotten Mind – Unflavored
— Sam Tompkins – who do you pray to? EP
— San Vito – Melon Era
— Savage Necromancy – Feathers Fall to Flames
— Shaylee – Short-Sighted Security
— SheWolf – SheWolf
— Simone Ahà – Constructions
— Slaegt – Goddess
— Son House – Forever On My Mind
— Sonic Youth – In/Out/In
— Space Of Variations – Imago
— Stabbing Westward – Chasing Ghosts
— Stephan Marley & Ghetto Youths – Celebrating Nina: Reggae Tribute to Nina Simone EP
— Stephanie Poetri – oh to be in love EP
— Steve Dawson – Gone, Long Gone
— Stone Axe – Stay of Execution
— Tafia – Mention My Name
— Temple Of Deimos – Heading To Saint Reaper
— Trench – Encased In Chrome EP
— Without Waves – Comedian
— Witnesses – IV
— Wrack – Repulsive Gravity
— Wretched Tongues – Ulter Praefinitum
— Wyatt E. – āl bēlūti dārû
— Yumi Zouma – Present Tense