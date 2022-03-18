Friday New Music 3/18

It’s Charli XCX day. Let’s go

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 250 – PPONG

— 28. & The.Blind.Monkey – Listen To Your Art… EP

— Aeviterne – The Ailing Facade

— Agathodaimon – The Seven

— Alai K – Kila Mara

— Alfa Mist – Two For Mistake EP (Physical Release)

— ANIQO – Birth

— Arctic Lake – side by side we lie awake EP

— Arrdee – Pier Pressure

— Audio Karate – ¡OTRA!

— Babeheaven – Sink Into Me

— Ben Lukas Boysen – Clarion EP

— Berthold City – When Words Are Not Enough

— Blanck Mass – Ted K (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Blue States – World Contact Day

— Bogdan Raczynski – Addle

— Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder

— Breakbot + Irfane – Remedy EP

— Breathe Atlantis – Overdrive

— Bresk – A Journey Through the Life of Peder Balke 1804-1887

— Broadcast – Maida Vale Sessions

— Broadcast – Microtronics

— Broadcast – Mother Is The Milky Way

— Carmeria – Advenae

— Chalk Hands – Don’t Think About Death

— Charli XCX – CRASH

— Children of the Sün – Roots

— Chip Z’Nuff – Perfectly Imperfect

— Colin Hay – Now And The Evermore

— Cypress Hill – Back In Black

— Danilo Perez – Crisálida

— Dark Funeral – We Are The Apocalypse

— David Wertman and Sun Ensemble – Wide Eye Culture (Reissue)

— Dawn Of Ashes – Scars Of The Broken

— Delia Meshlir – Calling the Unknown

— dj poolboi – stay just a little while longer

— Donovan Woods – Big Hurt Boy EP

— Dropkick Murphys – Turn Up That Dial (Expanded Edition)

— Echo Response – Triangles

— The Edgar Loudermilk Band – The Dark Side of Lonesome

— Eric Wagner (of Trouble) – In the Lonely Light of Mourning

— ERRA – ERRA (Deluxe Edition)

— Extinction A.D. – Culture of Violence

— Final Cry – The Ever-Rest

— FM – Thirteen

— Frank Zappa – The Mothers 1971

— Friends of Hell – Friends of Hell

— Furtherset – Auras EP

— Gareth Dunlop – Animal

— Gayle – a studio of the human experience volume one EP

— Geneviève Racette – Satellite

— Glemsel – Forfader

— Gloson – The Rift

— Glove – Boom Nights

— Good Grief – Shake Your Faith

— Halosar – New Forge

— H.E.R.O. – Alternate Realities

— Hailey Whitters – Raised

— Hell Militia – Hollow Void!

— Hinako Omori – a journey…

— Hot Water Music – Feel The Void

— Hyperia – Silhouettes of Horror

— I Was Born Twice – Nemiza

— Indemon – Fear of Living

— Inertia – Memoria EP

— Infamous Stiffs – Lockdown Live EP

— Island of Love – Songs of Love EP

— Jackson Hill – Rabbit Feather EP

— Jacob Miller – Around My Head

— The Jason Lee McKinney Band – One Last Thing

— J.B.O. – Planet Pink

— Jenny Hval – Classic Objects

— Jewels Gold – Singles Collection

— John Colpitts (Kid Millions) – Music From the Accident

— Kandle – Inferno EP

— Kasablanca – Immunity EP

— Keith Richards (of The Rolling Stones) – Main Offender (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Kyle Motl – Hydra Nightingale

— LANDMVRKS – Lost In The Waves (The Complete Edition)

— LAYA – Um, Hello EP

— Lazy Queen – A Human Reaction EP

— Little Boots – Tomorrow’s Yesterdays

— Mackenzie Grant – Wonder World

— Maggie Gently – Peppermint

— Mattiel – Georgia Gothic

— Max Kasch – Learning To Fly EP

— MCHL51 – Night Owls EP

— Midlake – For The Sake Of Bethel Woods

— Moonlight Haze – Animus

— Muddy Moonshine – Are We There Yet?

— MUNGMUNG – Main Character EP

— Mighty Mystic – Giant

— Nanna Barslev – Lysbærer

— Nick Vasallo – Apophany

— Nicolas Zullo – Credendoti montagna

— Night Crowned – Rebirth of the Old EP

— Night Eyez – Night Eyez

— Overdrive – Reflexions (Reissue)

— Peter Cat – The Magus EP

— Peter Doherty (of The Libertines) & Frédéric Lo – The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime

— Pinch Points – Process

— Playgrounded – The Death of Death

— Private Agenda – A Mannequin

— Randall King – Shot Glass

— Raw Poetic – Laminated Skies

— Ray Wylie Hubbard – Co-Starring Too

— Ritual Earth – MMXX

— Rodney Cromwell – Memory Box

— Ronni Le Tekrø (of TNT) – BIGFOOT TV

— Rosalía – Motomami

— Rotten Mind – Unflavored

— Sam Tompkins – who do you pray to? EP

— San Vito – Melon Era

— Savage Necromancy – Feathers Fall to Flames

— Shaylee – Short-Sighted Security

— SheWolf – SheWolf

— Simone Ahà – Constructions

— Slaegt – Goddess

— Son House – Forever On My Mind

— Sonic Youth – In/Out/In

— Space Of Variations – Imago

— Stabbing Westward – Chasing Ghosts

— Stephan Marley & Ghetto Youths – Celebrating Nina: Reggae Tribute to Nina Simone EP

— Stephanie Poetri – oh to be in love EP

— Steve Dawson – Gone, Long Gone

— Stone Axe – Stay of Execution

— Tafia – Mention My Name

— Temple Of Deimos – Heading To Saint Reaper

— Trench – Encased In Chrome EP

— Without Waves – Comedian

— Witnesses – IV

— Wrack – Repulsive Gravity

— Wretched Tongues – Ulter Praefinitum

— Wyatt E. – āl bēlūti dārû

— Yumi Zouma – Present Tense

