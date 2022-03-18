30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 18: Talking Game Controllers

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about the incredibly important game controller. What’s the best one you’ve used over your gaming experience and what’s the worst one?

Bonus Prompt: What feature do you wish you could either add or remove from an existing controller?

