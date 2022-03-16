Queen Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “Princes of the Universe” (25) vs. “Stone Cold Crazy” (21)

Match 2: “Under Pressure” (53) vs. “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (12)

Match 3: “Killer Queen” (52) vs. “Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy” (8)

Match 4: “Another One Bites the Dust” (49) vs. “Play the Game” (8)

Match 5: “Somebody to Love” (50) vs. “Tie Your Mother Down” (9)

Match 6: “You’re My Best Friend” (36) vs. “We Are the Champions” (23)

Match 7: “Don’t Stop Me Now” (56) vs. “Bicycle Race” (7)

Match 8: “Bohemian Rhapsody” (48) vs. “I Want It All” (14)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Princes of the Universe“ (25) in an close match against “‘Stone Cold Crazy” (21)

Song with most votes to be eliminated – “We Are the Champions” (23) against “You’re My Best Friend” (48)

Biggest beatdown – “Don’t Stop Me Now” (73) beat “Bicycle Race” (5) by a whopping 49 votes.

Voting end 16 March, 10 PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...