Night Thread 3:16 Says I Just Whooped Your Ass!

On June 23, 1996, after besting Jake “The Snake” Roberts in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, professional wrestler, Stone Cold Steve Austin coined a rather infamous wrestling catchphrase during a post-match interview conducted by Dok Hendrix (better known as Michael P.S. Hayes).

During the interview Austin ran down Roberts, who at the time was doing a born again Christian gimmick (or might have legitimately been born again) and had earlier in the evening quote scripture during an interview of his own. Austin was not particularly pleased by having the Bible quoted at him by The Snake and said of him, “You sit there and you thump your Bible, and you say your prayers, and it didn’t get you anywhere. Talk about your Psalms, talk about John 3:16…Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass!”

Austin 3:16 would very quickly go on to become a massively popular catchphrase in wrestling showing up on signs in the crowd and then t-shirts in short order and would help in turning Stone Cold Steve Austin into one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time. And so now each year on March 16, wrestling fans across the globe celebrate the man behind the catchphrase by embodying the spirit of Stone Cold and dumping copious amounts of beer all over themselves.

For those who do not imbibe there are other ways to mark the occasion, chief among them kicking your boss in the dick and giving them the Stone Cold Stunner.

So I hope you all had a very merry 3:16 and that’s the bottom line cuz Stone Cold said so.

