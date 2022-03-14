The Monday Politics Thread Hates Daylight Savings Time

Korea’s ‘Incel President’ Is Far From Alone

South Korea’s new leader, the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol, used his campaign to draw in young men with repeated rebukes of feminism. It’s the endpoint of a Korean misogynist movement that reflects the same conflicts unfolding in America, Europe and elsewhere in Asia Mel Magazine

I was the kid who stayed silent in college

“It’s not about having students, faculty and staff who can recite chapter and verse about the importance of free speech law — but have little understanding about who on campus feels most compelled to self-silence and why,” writes Issac Bailey about self-censorship in college campuses. CNN

As Ukrainians receive legal protections in the US and EU, Black and brown asylum seekers are left behind, advocates say

The United States and the European Union both announced life-saving temporary immigration status to Ukrainian nationals seeking refuge from the ongoing Russian invasion. But while these designations were instituted within a matter of days, immigration rights advocates say that refugees from majority Black and brown countries — such as Cameroon, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan — are still waiting for their own protections. Insider

The humbling thing I learned about my own white privilege and COVID mask-wearing

Like spoiled children, these white men on my plane seemed confident they could unmask with impunity. They were correct. USA Today

2 Years After Breonna Taylor’s Death, Her Family Continues Campaigning Against No-Knock Warrants

When Louisville police officers burst into Taylor’s home while she was sleeping and fatally shot her in 2020, a movement began to abolish no-knock warrants. Two years later, the fight still isn’t over People

How Covid shook the US: eight charts that capture the last two years

It has been two years since the US declared a national emergency because of Covid – these graphics show the costs and cautious hopes for the future The Guardian

Some people aren’t ready to stop masking, but it can be tough to go against the grain

It can be tricky to adjust, experts agree, and hard to deal with the social pressure to shrug off COVID worries. Their advice is that it’s OK to hold on to your own sense of what’s safe and take your time coming out of the bunker. NPR

Alabama joins Georgia, 20 other states in getting rid of concealed carry permits

Alabama residents will no longer be required to hold a permit to conceal and carry a handgun in the state after Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Thursday signed a bill effectuating the change into law. The Hill

Florida fails to pass condo safety measures following Surfside collapse

The brother of a collapse victim said it was “shocking and disappointing” that the Legislature did not make safety improvements following the disaster. NBC News

Latino, Black and Native American communities underrepresented in 2020 Census

The census overcounted white and Asian Americans. ABC News

The Pandemic After the Pandemic

Long COVID isn’t going away, and we still do not have a way to fully prevent it, cure it, or really to quantify it. The Atlantic

How did we get here? The roots and impacts of the climate crisis

People’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels and the cutting down of carbon-storing forests have transformed global climate. Science News

The Voices Silenced by Student Debt

Thanks to a moratorium on payments in effect during the Covid pandemic, most student loan borrowers haven’t had to make a payment for over two years. But pandemic relief is only a temporary fix. On May 1, payments are set to restart for millions of people who are still struggling to recover from the pandemic. Many are facing anxiety, fear, and financial ruin at the possibility of drowning under student loan debt. The Nation

Michigan Republican Robert Regan’s Comments on Rape Aren’t Surprising

This op-ed argues that harmful commentary on rape is about suppressing bodily autonomy. Teen Vogue

LGBTQ youth suicide prevention group to expand to Mexico

The Trevor Project estimates that more than 745,000 Mexico-based queer youths ages 13 to 24 are in crisis each year. NBC News

DEE SNIDER: ‘Russian People Do Not Know What Their Dictator Leader Is Doing To Ukraine’

Dee Snider has urged all other artists and music fans to use everything at their disposal to combat misinformation with regard to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The TWISTED SISTER frontman said that everyone should do whatever they can to attempt to circumvent state-run Russian media and communicate directly with Russian civilians who might be unaware or unable to access independent or credible news reports. Blabbermouth

Rep. Madison Cawthorn Faces Backlash from Both Sides for Calling Ukraine President Zelenskyy a ‘Thug’

A spokesperson for the North Carolina congressman later said, “He supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian President’s efforts to defend their country against Russian aggression” People

US Police Have So Much Extra Gear They’re Sending It to Ukraine

Police departments around the U.S. are donating tactical gear to Ukraine, whose annual defense budget is smaller than the NYPD’s. Vice News

‘My mother says I am betraying Russia’: Putin’s invasion divides the generations

Families torn apart as younger Russians opposing war in Ukraine fall out with older relatives reliant on diet of state propaganda The Guardian

Bermuda Delists Russian Aircraft in Setback for Foreign Owners

Bermuda’s Civil Aviation Authority removed all aircraft tied to Russia from its airworthiness registry, according to a local report, exposing hundreds of jetliners owned by foreign leasing firms to devaluation. Bloomberg

American journalist Brent Renaud shot and killed by Russian forces in Ukraine, police say

An American journalist was killed and another journalist was wounded by Russian forces in the town of Irpin outside the capital of Kyiv on Sunday, Ukrainian police said. CBS News

Russian military shells a mosque in Mariupol where over 80 adults and children were sheltering, Ukraine’s foreign ministry says

“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders,” the foreign ministry said, per Al Jazeera. “More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey.” Business Insider

Lib Dems call for Priti Patel to be sacked over handling of Ukraine refugee crisis

Leader Ed Davey’s comments come as Michael Gove announces details of ‘homes for Ukraine’ scheme The Guardian

China, India, and Sri Lanka’s Unprecedented Economic Crisis

Can China and India help Sri Lanka to avoid a sovereign default? The Diplomat

‘Mission impossible’: U.N. in Cambodia showed early limits of nation building

But long before last year’s shambolic fall of Afghanistan and the costly international missions in Iraq, Kosovo and elsewhere, Cambodia would serve as an early warning of the flaws and limitations of nation building. Reuters

