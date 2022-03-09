The Book Nook Celebrates Women (3/9)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Yesterday was International Women’s Day, so it’s a great time to shine some light on female authors. Lesser knowns, to be exact. Because we all know and love Mary Shelley and Octavia E. Butler and Edith Wharton (and if you don’t what are you even doing here?) and other famous female authors, and it’s certainly encouraged to spread the love about them some more, but that also means other deserving authors may get snowed under a bit.

So, for today’s discussion topic: Spread the word about your favorite underrated or lesser known female author(s).

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Use your words instead. Thank you!

