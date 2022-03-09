The Biggie Smalls Memorial Night Thread

Christopher Wallace and Sean Combs

On March 9th, 1997 at 12:47 AM PST, Christopher Wallace, better known as the Notorious B.I.G. and also as Biggie Smalls, was shot four times at a stop light in Los Angeles. He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead by doctors at 1:15 AM. Autopsy reports state that only the fourth and final bullet was fatal.

Many believe that Biggie was murdered on the orders of Suge Knight, but nothing has ever been proven. The shooter is suspected to be Wardell “Poochie” Fouse, but Poochie was murdered in 2003 so we may never know for certain.

Biggie was considered one of the giants of the East Coast rap scene. Rolling Stone, Billboard, and The Source have all called him the greatest rapper of all time, and in 2020, he was inducted into the increasingly inaccurately named Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

