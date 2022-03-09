Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 9

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Sallie, an actor and museum educator, had a racoon at her birthday party;

Shelley, an environmental advocate, rode from Texas to Alaska on her bike; and

Maureen, an executive assistant, attended five colleges, graduated from one and was kicked out of another. Maureen is a two-day champ with winnings of $21,000.

Jeopardy!

IN RECENT NEWS // THE APOLLO PROGRAM // LITERARY CHARACTER SPOILERS // FURNITURE // 3-LETTER MOVIE TITLES // “CAT” GOT YOUR TONGUE

DD1 – $600 – LITERARY CHARACTER SPOILERS – She is promised to Robert Canler, but the man also called Lord Greystoke asks, “If you were free, would you marry me?” Yep! in a later book (Sallie lost $1,400 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Maureen $3,800, Shelley $3,200, Sallie $200.

Double Jeopardy!

SO THAT’S WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE // FROM THE STATE SONG // 3 CONSECUTIVE CONSONANTS // DYNASTIES OF CHINA // NAMES IN POP CULTURE // EPONYMOUS BODY PARTS

DD2 (video) – $800 – SO THAT’S WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE – After a lifetime of farming, this woman was nearly 80 when a collector bought 15 of her artworks in 1938 (Shelley lost $4,000 from her total of $5,200 vs. $6,600 for Maureen.)

DD3 – $1,600 – DYNASTIES OF CHINA – Living during a time of conflict in the Zhou Dynasty gave Sun Tzu plenty of material to write this treatise (Sallie, in third place with $1,000 very late in the game, bet $500 and was correct.)

Scores going into FJ: Maureen $9,000, Shelley $8,800, Sallie $1,500. Note that a top-row clue about “Dawson’s Creek” on the last selection of DJ gave Maureen the lead going into FJ, after which she exclaimed “Thank you, WB!”.

Final Jeopardy!

EPITAPHS – Her epitaph, from a 1925 poem by her, ends, “She knows that her dust is very pretty”; “dust” was in another she wrote for herself

To her own surprise, only Maureen was correct on FJ, doubling up to win with $18,000 for a three-day total of $39,000.

Odds and ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed all four clues uncovered in THE APOLLO PROGRAM, including the name of the second man on the moon, Buzz Aldrin.

Ken’s Korner: He’s fine with spoiling “The Great Gatsby” because “It’s been long enough”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Jane? DD2 – Who was Grandma Moses? DD3 – What is “The Art of War”? FJ – Who was Dorothy Parker?

