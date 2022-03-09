AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Granddaddy, Part 22

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This week, I’m looking at the the Chronurgy Wizard subclass from the Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount sourcebook. Wizards who study this branch of dunamancy are primarily concerned with manipulating the flow of time, eventually learning to bend it to their will. Chronurgists can harness the energy of unrealized potential and use it to affect the material world.

Starting at 2nd level, your Temporal Awareness allows you to add your INT modifier to your initiative rolls. You can also alter the flow of time around a creature with a Chronal Shift. When you or another creature within 30 feet of you makes an attack roll, ability check, or saving throw, you can use your reaction to make the creature reroll. You can do so after seeing whether the roll succeeds or fails (in contrast to abilities like the Lucky feat, which you must choose to use before knowing whether the original roll would have succeeded or not), and the target must use the second result. You can use this ability two times per long rest.

At level 6, you can use your action to put a creature into Momentary Stasis. A creature that is Large or smaller within 60 feet of you must make a CON saving throw or become encased in a field of magical energy until the end of your next turn. The creature is incapacitated and its speed is zero. The effect ends early if the creature takes any damage. You can use this ability a number of times equal to your INT modifier, regaining expended uses on a long rest.

When you reach 10th level, you learn to keep spells you cast frozen in time at the moment you cast them, with Arcane Abeyance. When you cast a spell of 4th level or lower, you can choose to condense the magic of the spell into a tiny gray bead for 1 hour. Any creature holding the bead and use their action to release the spell, which then takes effect. The spell uses your spell attack modifier or save DC, but otherwise treats the creature who released it as the caster (ie, that creature chooses the target, must maintain concentration if required, etc). If the bead is not used within 1 hour, or if it is destroyed (it is an object with an AC of 15 and 1 hp), the spell is lost. You can create a bead this way only once per short or long rest.

Finally, at level 14, you can peer through different potential timelines and pull one of them into being in a Convergent Future. When you or a creature within 60 feet of you makes an attack roll, ability check, or saving throw, you can use your reaction to ignore the dice and roll and decide whether the number rolled is either the minimum needed to succeed or one less than that. For example, if the save DC for a spell is 15, and the target has a +5 bonus to the save, the minimum die roll needed to succeed would be a 10–using this ability you can choose to make the die a 10, which would succeed with your bonus, or a 9, which would fail. Using this ability gives you one level of exhaustion, which requires a long rest to remove.

Players and Characters Wafflicious is in the DM’s seat for this 5e Cthulhu Mythos adventure. Our players include: JosephusBrown as Anton Illinois (Human Inquisitive Rogue/Fighter), a disgraced archaeology professor who has turned to seeking arcane rituals

CleverGuy as Bastian Updelver (Deep Gnome Alchemist Artificer), an eccentric local potionmaker

TheHayesCode as Hazel Green (Dhampir Spirits Bard), a flapper, séance MC, and aspiring spiritualist

Spiny Creature as Ku (Kenku Twilight Cleric), a local priestess of Bastet, goddess of protection

The Wasp as Leah Zann (Tiefling Great Old One Warlock), a professor from Miskatonic University who accepted a deal with Yog Sothoth to get an advantage over her male colleagues

Otto as Minty Rocksmasher (Dwarf Berserker Barbarian), survivor of an eldritch accident which decimated her tribe

Credit to TheHayesCode for this week’s recap–thanks, Hayes!

Hazel's Diary Well, Diary, we’d taken down another of those statues, but given that the snakey types got off a blast on the old help-us horn, we figured it was a good idea to beat it before said help showed up. And since we were in the middle of the some plains (and not even rolling plains! Plains that just lied there as flat as one of Mother’s famously awful souffles!) and there wasn’t exactly anywhere good to hide, we kept on skedaddling until we got to the trees. That’s where Ku contacted Gunnar to see how things were going on their end and… well… I’m not the greatest at understanding kenku-talk, but I think what she was saying that old Guns was acting a little hinky, like maybe this creepshow of a country was starting to get at his noodle. And no sooner should we figure this out the Leah started acting weird herself. The girl ran up a tree and started calling us all a bunch of snakes in disguise! I heroically volunteered to get zozzled on anything we had to prove I could still be poisoned, but we’ve been out of booze for a long time (I’m not sure how I’m still going, honestly) and so I had to cut myself to show that I still bled all regular. Which was a lot less fun. I guess she was cursed, and Ku managed to get it off her and bring down our treed cat before we had to call the fire department. Not too many ghosts in the grasslands, but I’d managed to find a little lizard and sent it out with Minty to help her scrounge up some food. And she found a whole leg off out of those monster lizard beasties, just lying there! That bellyful of juicy leg meat would be the last nice thing we had for a bit, though, because the next day started grey and damp and just got grayer and damper as the land turned swampy. We found what looked like a sailboat sunk in the mire, but it turned to be some monster winged thing lying on its side. I was feeling pretty waterlogged and miserable by the time we reached an island in the mire with another statue. This one was unguarded – well – mostly unguarded. See, there was some poor pathetic snakey-type with barely any arms who’d build just the lousiest little lean-to you’ve ever seen right up next to the statue! So we obviously couldn’t just knock it down and let poor Ssashiss the Armless go homeless. I put on the old medium act and convinced our new friend that the future held a much BETTER hut just a little ways away – and that’s just what we built. I’ve never really build a house before, but it wasn’t exactly easy to outdo old Ssashiss the Armless. Arms really help a lot with that kinda stuff, you know? And that’s it for now, Diary! [collapse]

