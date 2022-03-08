The Creative Endeavors Thread Goes Baroque

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

In an hour and change I’ll be on my way to Detroit, to see the new exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Arts on women artists of early modern Italy. I’ve been looking forward to this for a while; the DIA’s Italian collection is one of the best in the States and the particular energy and drive of Mannerist and Baroque painting has long been an inspiration for my own work (the reasons too complex or boring to get into here). Artemisia Gentileschi’s Judith and Her Maidservant With the Head of Holofernes (c. 1623-25)–partly seen in the header–has long been an icon of the museum (for me, at least, along with Church’s Cotopaxi, Breughel’s The Wedding Dance, and Lee-Smith’s The Piper)–as Gentileschi herself has been a feminist icon for both her artistic success in the male world of “history painting” and the horrors she suffered in her personal life–and I’m excited to see how one of her masterworks compares to other peers like Sofonisba Anguissola and Elisabetta Sirani (as well as later artists like Rosalba Carriera, whose work with pastels still astonishes). Last but not least, it’ll be nice to see Judith back; like Gerard ter Borch’s Lady at her Toilet, it’s one of those DIA stalwarts that seems to get loaned out a lot (I remember being psyched that it was gonna hit London shortly after I visited a couple of years back).

This is a brief explanatory video from the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum in Connecticut, where the exhibit’s been showing before its move to the DIA.

Hopefully if I have enough time I can get another look at the Shirley Woodson exhibit, which I so enjoyed last go-round. Both of these’ll be up for a while, so I’m not too worried.

How’s your work going?

