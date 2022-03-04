Friday New Music 3/4

Hello! It’s Friday! And here’s some new music. Nilüfer Yanya has a new album out and I liked her last one, so that’ll probably be top of my list. I know people like The Weather Station a lot, I don’t know them well but probably worth checking out. There’s also a new Band of Horses which I’ll definitely put on.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— The Accidentals – Time Out Session #2

— Allegra Krieger – Precious Thing

— A Permanent Shadow – Humdrum

— Ariel Sim – Confessions in the Circle (Vol. 1) EP

— Babehoven – Sunk EP

— Babytron – Megatron

— Bahamas – Live to Tape, Volume III EP

— Band of Horses– Things Are Great

— Beirut – Artifacts (Physical Release)

— BENEE – LYCHEE EP

— Blue J – A Sign Of Good Luck

— Bob Moses – The Silence in Between

— Broken Field Runner – RUNNER

— Brontë Fall – Winter EP

— Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song

— Ceramic Animal – Sweet Unknown

— Charbonneau x Amato– Synth Works Vol. 2

— Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul – Topical Dancer

— Chelsea Carmichael – All We Know EP

— Chief Cleopatra – Luna EP

— Cloud Cult – Metamorphosis

— Commando – Commando

— Crowbar – Zero and Below

— Cruel Santino (aka Santi) – Subaru Boys : FINAL HEAVEN

— David Åhlén – Watch and Pray EP

— The Dead South – Easy Listening for Jerks Pts 1 & 2

— Declan O’Rourke – Arrivals (Deluxe Edition)

— Deserted Fear – Doomsday

— The Dip – Sticking With It

— Diplo – Diplo

— dj poolboi – stay a little while longer

— Dolly Parton – Run, Rose, Run

— Duncan Marquise – Wires Turned Sideways in Time

— Dust City Opera – Alien Summer

— Eades – Delusion Spree

— El Ten Eleven – New Year’s Eve

— Elcamino x Chase Fetti – Bethlehem EP

— Endtime – Impending Doom

— Eva Under Fire – Love, Drugs & Misery

— Fieh – In The Sun In The Rain

— The Flower Kings – By Royal Decree

— Ghosts of Sunset – No Saints in the City

— Gloria “Goyo” Martinez – En Letra De Otro

— Guided By Voices – Crystal Nuns Cathedral

— Heiko Voss – 3:30 Minutes To Live

— Helge – Neuroplasticity

— HeyDreamer – Dances In Wonderland

— Ignescent – Ascension EP

— Ilhan Ersahin, Dave Harrington, and Kenny Wollesen – Invite Your Eye

— Interesting Hobbies Club – Spring Cleaning

— IZTHMI – Leaving This World, Leaving It All Behind

— Jackie Bristow – Outsider

— Jadea Kelly – Roses

— JIRM – The Tunnel, Well, Holy Bedlam

— Jody And The Jerms – Flicker

— Jordan Rakei – Bruises EP

— Jungr and Parker – Over the Bridge

— KAINA – It Was a Home

— Key Glock – Yellow Tapes 2 (Deluxe)

— Klangstof – Ocean View EP

— Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile

— Kuolemanlaakso – Kuusumu

— Landon Lloyd Miller – Light Shines Through

— Léon – Circles

— LEYA – Eyeline

— Lia Kohl – Too Small To Be A Plain

— Lightweight – This One’s On ME

— Lone – Natural Aerials EP

— Luna Li – Duality

— Madi Diaz – History of a Feeling EP

— MALIA – What’s After ‘I Love You?’ EP

— Matt Anderson – House To House

— Maylee Todd – Maloo

— Melissa Aldana – 12 Stars

— Melo Blanco – So So Funky EP

— Michelle – After Dinner We Talk Dreams

— Midnight – Let There Be Witchery

— Midnight Bullet – Hostile Resistance

— Mike Block – Machines That Fly

— Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs – External Combustion

— Miles Francis – Good Man

— Morgan Harper-Jones – While You Lay Sound Asleep EP

— Morgan Reese – Letters From The Invisible Girl EP

— Nashvillains – Tumbling Down

— Nilüfer Yanya – PAINLESS

— NORÐ – Machine Blood

— Oh Hiroshima – Myriad

— Olovson – Storytelling

— Peach Pit – From 2 to 3

— Pylar – Abysmos

— RZA and DJ Scratch – Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater

— Sarah Hiltz – Calm Fury

— Scott Hardware – Ballad of a Tryhard

— Scott Metzer – Too Close to Reason

— Selci – Fallen Woman I

— Shane Parish – Liverpool

— Shock Withdrawal – Shock Withdrawal EP

— Slob – Deepwoods Shack Of Sodomy

— Smoke DZA – Driplomatic Immunity

— Songs: Ohia – Live: Vanquishers

— Spectre Jones – Joy in the Morning

— Stereophonics – Oochya!

— Stromae – Multitude

— Sueco – It Was Fun While It Lasted

— Suz Slezak (of David Wax Museum) – Wings May Be Featherless

— Swordman Kitala and Soft-Bodied Humans – Kaiju Kitala EP

— Sylvaine – Nova

— System Exclusive – System Exclusive

— Telefís and Jah Wobble – Falun Gong Dancer EP

— Thirsty Curses – To the Ends of the Earth

— Thunder Rising – Back To The Time Of Rock

— TONE – So I Can See You

— Trip Lee – The End

— Ty Tabor (of King’s X) – Shades

— VAINA – Futue Te Ipsum

— Various Artists – Find Your Line (Official Music from Gran Turismo 7)

— Various Artists – Under the Radar: Covers of Covers

— Vein.fm – This World Is Going to Ruin You

— Vio-Lence – Let the World Burn EP

— Wah Together – Let’s Wah Together

— The Weather Station – How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars

— Wild Ox Moan – Wild Ox Moan

— YĪN YĪN – The Age of Aquarius

— Your Old Droog – YOD Wave

— Zander Schloss – Song About Songs

— ZOMI – Zenzile: The Reimagination Of Miriam Makeba

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...