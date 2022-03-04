Friday New Music 3/4

Hello! It’s Friday! And here’s some new music. Nilüfer Yanya has a new album out and I liked her last one, so that’ll probably be top of my list. I know people like The Weather Station a lot, I don’t know them well but probably worth checking out. There’s also a new Band of Horses which I’ll definitely put on.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— The Accidentals – Time Out Session #2
— Allegra Krieger – Precious Thing
— A Permanent Shadow – Humdrum
— Ariel Sim – Confessions in the Circle (Vol. 1) EP
— Babehoven – Sunk EP
— Babytron – Megatron
— Bahamas – Live to Tape, Volume III EP
— Band of Horses– Things Are Great
— Beirut – Artifacts (Physical Release)
— BENEE – LYCHEE EP
— Blue J – A Sign Of Good Luck
— Bob Moses – The Silence in Between
— Broken Field Runner – RUNNER
— Brontë Fall – Winter EP
— Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
— Ceramic Animal – Sweet Unknown
— Charbonneau x Amato– Synth Works Vol. 2
— Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul – Topical Dancer
— Chelsea Carmichael – All We Know EP
— Chief Cleopatra – Luna EP
— Cloud Cult – Metamorphosis
— Commando – Commando
— Crowbar – Zero and Below
— Cruel Santino (aka Santi) – Subaru Boys : FINAL HEAVEN
— David Åhlén – Watch and Pray EP
— The Dead South – Easy Listening for Jerks Pts 1 & 2
— Declan O’Rourke – Arrivals (Deluxe Edition)
— Deserted Fear – Doomsday
— The Dip – Sticking With It
— Diplo – Diplo
— dj poolboi – stay a little while longer
— Dolly Parton – Run, Rose, Run
— Duncan Marquise – Wires Turned Sideways in Time
— Dust City Opera – Alien Summer
— Eades – Delusion Spree
— El Ten Eleven – New Year’s Eve
— Elcamino x Chase Fetti – Bethlehem EP
— Endtime – Impending Doom
— Eva Under Fire – Love, Drugs & Misery
— Fieh – In The Sun In The Rain
— The Flower Kings – By Royal Decree
— Ghosts of Sunset – No Saints in the City
— Gloria “Goyo” Martinez – En Letra De Otro
— Guided By Voices – Crystal Nuns Cathedral
— Heiko Voss – 3:30 Minutes To Live
— Helge – Neuroplasticity
— HeyDreamer – Dances In Wonderland
— Ignescent – Ascension EP
— Ilhan Ersahin, Dave Harrington, and Kenny Wollesen – Invite Your Eye
— Interesting Hobbies Club – Spring Cleaning
— IZTHMI – Leaving This World, Leaving It All Behind
— Jackie Bristow – Outsider
— Jadea Kelly – Roses
— JIRM – The Tunnel, Well, Holy Bedlam
— Jody And The Jerms – Flicker
— Jordan Rakei – Bruises EP
— Jungr and Parker – Over the Bridge
— KAINA – It Was a Home
— Key Glock – Yellow Tapes 2 (Deluxe)
— Klangstof – Ocean View EP
— Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile
— Kuolemanlaakso – Kuusumu
— Landon Lloyd Miller – Light Shines Through
— Léon – Circles
— LEYA – Eyeline
— Lia Kohl – Too Small To Be A Plain
— Lightweight – This One’s On ME
— Lone – Natural Aerials EP
— Luna Li – Duality
— Madi Diaz – History of a Feeling EP
— MALIA – What’s After ‘I Love You?’ EP
— Matt Anderson – House To House
— Maylee Todd – Maloo
— Melissa Aldana – 12 Stars
— Melo Blanco – So So Funky EP
— Michelle – After Dinner We Talk Dreams
— Midnight – Let There Be Witchery
— Midnight Bullet – Hostile Resistance
— Mike Block – Machines That Fly
— Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs – External Combustion
— Miles Francis – Good Man
— Morgan Harper-Jones – While You Lay Sound Asleep EP
— Morgan Reese – Letters From The Invisible Girl EP
— Nashvillains – Tumbling Down
— Nilüfer Yanya – PAINLESS
— NORÐ – Machine Blood
— Oh Hiroshima – Myriad
— Olovson – Storytelling
— Peach Pit – From 2 to 3
— Pylar – Abysmos
— RZA and DJ Scratch – Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater
— Sarah Hiltz – Calm Fury
— Scott Hardware – Ballad of a Tryhard
— Scott Metzer – Too Close to Reason
— Selci – Fallen Woman I
— Shane Parish – Liverpool
— Shock Withdrawal – Shock Withdrawal EP
— Slob – Deepwoods Shack Of Sodomy
— Smoke DZA – Driplomatic Immunity
— Songs: Ohia – Live: Vanquishers
— Spectre Jones – Joy in the Morning
— Stereophonics – Oochya!
— Stromae – Multitude
— Sueco – It Was Fun While It Lasted
— Suz Slezak (of David Wax Museum) – Wings May Be Featherless
— Swordman Kitala and Soft-Bodied Humans – Kaiju Kitala EP
— Sylvaine – Nova
— System Exclusive – System Exclusive
— Telefís and Jah Wobble – Falun Gong Dancer EP
— Thirsty Curses – To the Ends of the Earth
— Thunder Rising – Back To The Time Of Rock
— TONE – So I Can See You
— Trip Lee – The End
— Ty Tabor (of King’s X) – Shades
— VAINA – Futue Te Ipsum
— Various Artists – Find Your Line (Official Music from Gran Turismo 7)
— Various Artists – Under the Radar: Covers of Covers
— Vein.fm – This World Is Going to Ruin You
— Vio-Lence – Let the World Burn EP
— Wah Together – Let’s Wah Together
— The Weather Station – How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars
— Wild Ox Moan – Wild Ox Moan
— YĪN YĪN – The Age of Aquarius
— Your Old Droog – YOD Wave
— Zander Schloss – Song About Songs
— ZOMI – Zenzile: The Reimagination Of Miriam Makeba