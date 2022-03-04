30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 4: Recurring Enemies

Thanks to Mr Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about recurring baseline enemies in games, which you can see at different levels. This is basically the fodder that you just burn through once you get the hang of the game but they still keep sending it out. What’s your favorite version of this that you still enjoy years later?

Bonus Prompt: Which one do you wish was just retired, especially when used in multiple games?

