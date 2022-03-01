Tuesday’s Politics thread is writing early.

So this I’m just going to round up some stuff from yesterday, stuff is moving at a pretty rapid pace so even if I wrote this at 10:30 tonight it would be dated by the morning.
First, I found this yesterday and it made my day. It was in the clam pile, but I wanted to be sure everybody saw it.
Crypto will not block Russian accounts because of course they won’t.
And Starlink is up and running in Ukraine. I will give Elon 1/2 a point for that.
OK. Let’s check in with everybody and ourselves. Take a breath, maybe even take 4-5. In through the nose, out through the mouth. Just some easy breathing. We got this. Kindness is key, true strength comes from that. Don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel, hold the door for someone today, unless it’s too cold, then close the damn thing!