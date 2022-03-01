Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (3/1)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This week, Robert Pattinson dons the cape and cowl as the latest person to become The Batman.

Pattinson is not the oddest casting choice for the role. That probably still goes to Michael Keaton, who was better known as a comedian. But there were still some big question marks about Patttinson, especially since he was best known for being the dreamboat sparkly vampire Edward from the Twilight series.

Fortunately the two leads of Twilight have been hard at work proving to the world that they’re not the bad actors that Twilight would have you believe. Stewart won a Cesar Award (the national film award for France) for The Clouds of Sils Maria. Recently she starred as Princess Diana in Spencer.

Not to be outdone on the indie front, Pattinson stole the show in The Lost City of Z, High Life, and The Lighthouse. And then he asserted his action movie chops two years ago in Tenet.

It could be argued that Twilight has endured because the two lead actors retroactively improved the movies with their current careers. Hey, maybe they were good actors the whole time after all! She was in Personal Shopper, after all!

The Fault in Our Stars, starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort

The stars of 2000’s and 2010’s YA movies are maturing and taking on new roles. Some flame out. Some become indie film darlings.

And some become The Batman.

Bonus prompt: what former YA movie lead has impressed you?

Next week: Crime does pay.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...