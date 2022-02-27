Movies

Uncharted Secures 2nd Win With The February 15th – 27th Win

The final box office weekend of the month of February 2022 and we can at least say that as weak as it was at times, it’s better than February 2021 was.

This weekend saw Uncharted hold its top spot position with another $23 million to its total that brings it to $83 million so far. Which does have you wondering what it would have done in more normal times overall, and why we do expect to see more of this in the future.

We also have another good weekend for Dog that holds a second place slot here with a $10 million take to bring it to $30.8 million since opening last weekend.

Spider-Man: No Way Home may be doing just $5.7 million this weekend but if it manages to stick it out in theaters just a bit longer, it’ll cross the $800 million mark which you know Sony wants to be able to do.

Once past that, most of what’s out there didn’t do all that well. Cyrano opening in 797 screens for a $1.4 million take while Studio 666 edged out just a bit better at $1.5 million but at almost three times the screens. The best location average this weekend though was the Godfather 50 Years event which was in 156 screens with a $5,769 average to get its $900,000 take.

Only one film is on tap for next weekend with The Batman, which has all the signs pointing to it being quite the big release when it hits. And honestly, looking at what’s coming out in March, there aren’t a lot of wide releases in general and nothing that will come close to what it’ll do. 

