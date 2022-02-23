The Book Nook Celebrates Black History Month (2/23)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

For those who might not know, in the United States and Canada the month of February is used to celebrate and give attention to people and events from across the African diaspora. Since we don’t have that kind of celebration here (though we should) ever since I’ve first heard about it I’ve tried to do the same with the entertainment I consume. Diversifying your reading is never a bad thing.

With that in mind, recommend to the rest of us the best (or most underrated) books written by Black authors.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thank you!

