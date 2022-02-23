Sports Corner Enjoys the All-Star Break

Yep, the NBA, minus a handful of superstars and inexplicably Obi Toppin, gets a full week off now. Good for the players to rest up for what could be a pretty entertaining charge to the end of the season and into the playoffs. And great for Knicks and Lakers fans because our teams won’t lose for a whole week!

And boy, it’s been an exhausting stretch in the sports world, with the Super Bowl, Champions League, Daytona, the march to March Madness, and a ton of stuff off the field. Not having the NBA till tomorrow might also let us rest a little. Or at least take stock of everything that’s been going on. As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

