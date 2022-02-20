Uncharted Discovers Riches With The February 18th – 20th Win

The latest box office weekend has landed and we have a pair of new films taking the top two spots. The release of Uncharted from Sony has brought in a $44 million take to get it to the top spot. The film has been one that has been anticipated for a bit to see how Sony would handle one of their big game properties in bringing it to the live-action side and it’s definitely using Tom Holland to good effect.

Coming in second place is the film Dog from United Artists that has gotten a lot of good buzz for awhile and had pulled in a solid $15 million take considering that so many people are still keeping from going to the theaters – and a lot of us are just avoiding going out in the cold right now.

Death on the Nile and Jackass Forever move down to fourth and fifth respectively while Spider-Man holds onto the third-place slot with another $7.2 million, bringing it to $770 million domestic total.

The new film The Cursed from Neon Rated had a limited rollout where it ended up on 1,687 screens and did a $1.7 million take.

Coming up next weekend we’ve got mostly limited release films but Studio 666 is set to wide from Open Road Films. The next big film is on March 4th 20th The Batman arriving.

Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Uncharted Sony $44,155,000 4,275 $10,329 $44,155,000 2 Dog United Artists Releasing $15,135,000 3,677 $4,116 $15,135,000 3 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony $7,200,000 2,956 $2,436 $770,140,686 4 Death on the Nile 20th Century Studios $6,253,000 3,280 $1,906 $24,980,032 5 Jackass Forever Paramount $5,240,000 3,071 $1,706 $46,783,627 6 Marry Me Universal $3,680,000 3,643 $1,010 $16,802,665 7 Sing 2 Universal $2,840,000 2,476 $1,147 $147,358,985 8 Scream Paramount $1,955,000 1,907 $1,025 $77,010,539 9 Blacklight Briarcliff $1,770,000 2,772 $639 $7,071,030 10 Cursed, The Neon Rated $1,721,708 1,687 $1,021 $1,721,708 11 Moonfall Lionsgate $1,020,000 1,968 $518 $17,707,483 12 Licorice Pizza United Artists Releasing $634,000 1,307 $485 $15,359,013

