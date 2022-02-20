The Day Thread of Sidney Poitier (2/20)

Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor, director, and diplomat, would have turned 95 today. He got his breakthrough role in the incredible No Way Out (1950) and continued acting in movies for roughly 5 decades after that.

He was the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor (for Lilies of the Field (1963)). He also received a Grammy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, a BAFTA, and an Honorary Academy Award for his lifetime achievement in film in 2001.

He also received the rank of Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 1974, and in 2009, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama.

Poitier sadly passed away on January 6 this year, but he leaves behind an incredible legacy.

Happy Sunday, and happy posting everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...