February 18th is the birthday of musician and songwriter Pee Wee King. Pictured on right in the header (with Redd Stewart), King had a number one hit in 1952 with “Slow Poke”.

King shares a birthday with Jack Palance, Johnny Hart, Yoko Ono, John Hughes, Juice Newton, John Travolta, and me… Testicles of DOOM!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...