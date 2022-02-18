Yep, we’re keeping this going. Welcome to the fifth annual Simpsons Quote Conversation Challenge!

The object of the game is simple: to see how long we can carry on a (semi-)intelligible conversation using only quotes from The Simpsons.

The idea isn’t just to post a bunch of Simpsons quotes we find funny, but to have each comment make sense as a response to the comment before it. For example, if one person says, “We are from the land of chocolate”, someone else could reply, “I saw weird stuff in that place last night. Weird, strange, sick, twisted, eerie, godless, evil stuff!” To which a third person could add, “I was only in there to get directions on how to get away from there!”

Whaddaya say? Wanna take this incredibly nerdy challenge with me?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...