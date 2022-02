Let’s see what made it!

Quarter-Finals Results

Match 1: “Life During Wartime” (Stop Making Sense version) (42) vs. “Psycho Killer” (34)

Match 2: “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)” (46) vs. “And She Was” (31)

Match 3: “Once in a Lifetime” (64) vs. “(Nothing But) Flowers” (14)

Match 4: “Burning Down the House” (53) vs. “Road to Nowhere” (26)

Voting ends 20 February, 9PM EDT

