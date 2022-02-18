Night of the Living Dead (1990) Thread (02/18)

The remake of Night of the Living Dead was released on October 19, 1990 and was directed by special effects guru Tom Savini.

This update on the horror classic stars Tony Todd, Bill Moseley, Tom Towles, and Patricia Tallman.

Some trivia about the film –

This is Tony Todd’s first role in a horror film

“Chilly Billy” Cardille stars in both the original and remake as a news reporter

Laurence Fishbourne and Eriq La Salle both auditioned for the role of Ben

This film is on Roger Ebert’s “Most Hated” list of films

Evans City Cemetery was a filming location for both the original and remake

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite horror movie remake and why you love it so much!

