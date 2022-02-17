Green Day Thread

Today is Billie Joe Armstrong’s 50th birthday!

Look at this handsome devil!

Today is also my half-birthday. While half-birthday’s aren’t universally celebrated, I always thought this was a cool as Green Day has been one of my favorite bands of all time. They were the first band I heard as kid that made me go “I NEED MORE OF THIS!” Green Day is why I wanted to play guitar and start a band. Green Day is how I got into punk rock. They were the band I became obsessed with and wanted to know everything I could about. Like how they were formed in 1987 (under the name Sweet Children), just like I was born in 1987! See? It just fits!

Probably for the better part of my fandom of Green Day I’ve had to hear constantly about how much they suck, they’re sell-outs, or they’re not real punk and honestly, why do people put such effort into wanting to make someone else feel bad for liking something that really shouldn’t bother them? Isn’t that it, too? It bothers them that someone else likes something that they don’t? They don’t approve of? I hate gatekeeping and lording over others with “expertise.” I’m 34 years old and this band has been around for a little longer than I’ve been alive and people still want to complain about them. Too late, broseph. That train not only left the station back in 1994 but it turned itself into a rocket and jetted off to another galaxy.

Anyway…I won’t spam this post with embeds but I will list what are among my favorite Green Day songs (hard to really pin it down, honestly so consider this the shortest short list I can do). Best to check them out if you’ve not heard them.

Christie Road

Going to Pasalacqua

2000 Lightyears Away

She

Stuck With Me

At the Library

Worry Rock

Church on Sunday

Redundant

Letterbomb

Jaded

