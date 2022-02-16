The Worldwide Wednesday Politics Thread in Africa via Alaska

Today finds us celebrating Elizabeth Peratrovich Day! Honored on the day that Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945 was adopted (the first of its kind in the US), her advocacy work on behalf of Alaska Natives was integral to its passage.

French President Macron expected to announce Mali withdrawal

French President Emmanuel Macron this week will announce that French troops will be withdrawn from Mali and redeployed elsewhere in the Sahel following a breakdown in ties with the country’s military regime, concurring sources say.

The expected pullout amounts to a major strategic shift by France, spurred by a breakdown in its relations with Mali, a former colony and traditional ally, after two military coups. The East African [archive]

Ethiopia lifts state of emergency early, citing easing war

Lawmakers in Ethiopia voted Tuesday to end the country’s three-month state of emergency early as mediation efforts to end a deadly war in the north continue in the Horn of Africa nation.

Aid for millions in the Tigray region remains severely limited under what the U.N. has described as a “de facto humanitarian blockade.” On Monday, the World Health Organization said it has been granted access to send medical supplies to Tigray for the first time in six months, but said fuel shortages were hampering its distribution. Seattle Times [archive]

Zimbabwe Re-Opens All Land Borders as Covid Cases Decline

Zimbabwe ordered the re-opening of all ports of entry with immediate effect as coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said.

Travellers will be required to present a valid negative coronavirus test that is not more than 48 hours old to enter the country. Bloomberg [archive]

Zimbabwe to stop paying unvaccinated government workers

Zimbabwe’s government says it will stop paying salaries of staff who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, while ordering those who have received jabs to report for work at their offices “with immediate effect,” after more than a year of most government employees working from home, state media reported Tuesday.

Staff without proof of vaccination will be barred from their workplaces, face “disciplinary proceedings” and forfeit their pay, the state-run Herald newspaper reported, citing a government notice seen by The Associated Press. The San Diego Union-Tribune [archive]

Two protesters killed as thousands rally against Sudan coup – medics

At least two protesters were shot dead as security forces confronted crowds marching in Sudan on Monday demanding the release of prisoners and an end to military rule, medics and a Reuters reporter said.

Thousands returned to the streets in the capital Khartoum and across Sudan in some of the biggest demonstrations against October’s coup in nearly a month.

At least 80 people have been killed by security forces since the coup, according to medics. Reuters [archive]

Sudan export highway blockaded as protests stoked by trade woes

Hundreds of truck drivers are stuck in a blockade of a major export route out of Sudan into Egypt, hampering exports of camels and other livestock as opposition to a military takeover has fueled festering grievances over trade.

The blockade of the route known as the Northern Artery by the protesters, using waves of rocks and other barriers to barricade the road, began last month after Sudan sharply raised electricity prices for farmers. Al Arabiya [archive]

Stuck on Sudan-Egypt highway: Voices of Egyptian truck drivers get louder

Hundreds of Egyptian truck drivers with their empty trucks began to return to Egypt from Sudan on Friday after being stuck in a Sudanese northern highway between the two countries for more than two weeks.

According to Egyptian drivers and news agencies, at least 1,500 Egyptian truck drivers and their trucks were stopped and could not move forward or backward in Sheryan El-Shamal highway or the northern highway in Sudan’s Northern State since late January. Ahram Online [archive]

Vaccine Inequality Has Shut Vulnerable People Out of Plans to Save the Planet

For decades a global economic system based on the conversion of nature into profit has been accelerating inequality, environmental destruction and climate change. Hundreds of millions of people are vulnerable to (seemingly) natural disasters, including pandemics caused by the emergence of novel pathogens. By exacerbating xenophobic nationalism and precipitating vaccine apartheid, COVID-19 has intensified these dangerous trends.

People from the Global South have always been underrepresented at international conferences where road maps for the future are etched. Now the barriers to participation are prohibitive. With the voices of those worst impacted by biodiversity loss and climate change being muffled by COVID-related constraints, corporate and other winners of the neoliberal order are seizing decision-making processes on these crucial and urgent issues, to the detriment of people and the biosphere. Scientific American [archive]

Enjoy your Wednesday and be kind to one another. Respect the mods and try not to tangle with any clam that’s been wrangled already.

