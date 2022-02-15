The Eaglewoman Night Thread Also Has Something For You

Not long ago, I did an OT showcasing Eagleman, the greatest local commercial hero of all time. Of course, with unexpected internet fame comes “demand” for more–which is probably why the ad somehow has a sequel, featuring the heroic Eaglewoman, who is totally different from Eagleman.



The commercial is still hilarious, but doesn’t quite have the “magic” of the original–mainly because the people behind it became self-aware and seem to have intentionally made a terrible ad here. Or maybe not. Give it time, and a gritty reboot will be arriving on HBO Max.



Have a night full of LOW RATES, Avocados!

