AVoCADo GamesCast #80: MS Paint, Game of the Year

Hey folks! Welcome to the first episode of the GamesCast that we recorded in 2022! This one features me, our editor The Kappa, Lutair, and Lovely Bones making predictions for the gaming industry and chat about our most anticipated titles of 2022. We also spend a lot of time talking about Tim Hortons for some reason.

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

6:50 – What We Played Over the Holidays

32:50 – Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision

52:00 – 2022 Predictions

1:31:40 – Games We’re Looking Forward to in 2022

2:02:05 – Conclusion

Spoiler warnings: Major spoilers for Type:Rider and Dragon Age: Inquisition

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...