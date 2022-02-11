Friday New Music 2/11

Here’s a Friday, and here’s a new music. Big week it looks like. There’s a new album from Shamir out, new Big Thief of course, Spoon never make a bad album, and a new EMPATH.
Here’s a full-ish list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what’s good, what you’re excited for, and all that. Enjoy!:
— Adam Miller (Chromatics) – Gateway
— Adria Kain – When Flowers Bloom
— Aiyana-Lee – Wednesday’s Child (Side A)
— Alan Parsons – One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv
— Allison Moorer – Wish For You EP
— alt-J – The Dream
— ALTO ARC (Danny L Harle, Trayer Tryon of Hundred Waters, and George Clarke of Deafheaven) – ALTO ARC EP
— Amorphis – Halo
— Amos Lee – Dreamland
— Anika – Change: The Remixes
— Author & Punisher – Krüller
— Backslider – Psychic Rot
— Beau – Forever EP
— Beneath the Silence – Black Lights
— Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
— Blonder – Knoxville House
— Boulevards – Electric Cowboy: Born in Carolina Mud
— Buke and Gase and Rahrah Gabor – Buke and Gase + Rahrah Gabor EP
— The Cactus Blossoms – One Day
— Cameron Forbes – godCHILD EP
— Carrie Biell (of Moon Palace) – We Get Along
— Cautious Clay – Deadpan Love (Deluxe Edition)
— Caveat – Alchemy
— Cousin Stizz – Just For You
— Crystal Murray – Twisted Bases EP
— Cult of Luna – The Long Road North
— Curtis Godino Presents The Midnight Wishers – Curtis Godino Presents The Midnight Wishers
— Dan Andriano & The Bygones (Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio) – Dear Darkness
— David Heatley – Life Our Own Way
— Dead Tree Seeds – Back to the Seeds EP
— The Delines – The Sea Drift
— Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Cold As Weiss
— The Devils Of Loudon – Escaping Eternity
— Discord – Police The Police EP
— Division:Dark – Prophecy
— Donna Missal – in the mirror, in the night EP
— Dream Fiend – Outland
— Drongo – 2
— Dropper – Don’t Talk to Me
— Duran Duran – FUTURE PAST (Deluxe Edition)
— Eddie Vedder – Earthling
— Emilie Zoé – Hello Future Me
— EMPATH – Visitor
— Escape From The Zoo – Countin’ Cards
— Ethan Iverson – Every Note Is True
— Foreign Air – Why Don’t You Feel The Way I Do? EP
— Foxes – The Kick
— Frank Turner – FTHC
— Future Kult – Future Kult
— Girish and the Chronicles – Hail To The Heroes
— Gunwood – Dream Boat Jane
— HEXEN – Being and Nothingness (Reissue)
— Holo – In Limbo EP
— Home Counties – In A Middle English Town EP
— Hot Flash Heat Wave – Sportswear
— Jane Bruce – My Bed
— Jason Mraz – Lalalalovesongs
— Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe
— Jesse Correll – Inner Shibori
— JESTR – The Dead & Riches
— Joe Goodkin – The Blues of Achilles
— Jon Hopkins – Music For Psychedelic Therapy (Vinyl Release)
— Joywave – Cleanse
— Julianna Joy – Garden of Eden EP
— Jura – Formality Jerne-Site
— Kenny Muney – Time is Muney
— Kill Alters – Armed To The Teeth L.M.O.M.M.
— Kollmorgen – All The Wild Animals
— Krooked Tongue – No Vacancy Hotel EP
— La Armada – Anti-Colonial Vol. 2
— Lady Pills – What I Want
— LANNDS – lotus deluxe
— Laundry Day – We Switched Bodies
— Lifesick – Misanthropy
— Lofi Legs – Leg Day
— Lotte Kestner – Lost Songs
— Lynda Randle – Pilgrim Journey
— Mariangela Demurtas – Dark Ability EP
— Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
— Massive Ego – The New Normal EP
— Matt North – Bullies In The Backyard
— Mesentry – Soulfucker
— Mild Orange – Looking For Space
— Molly Moore – Escapism EP
— The Mommyheads – Swiss Army Knife
— Moonchild – Starfruit
— Napalm Death – Resentment is Always Seismic – a Final Throw of Throes
— Near Death Condition – Ascent from the Mundane
— Night Palace – Diving Rings
— Night Shop – Forever Night
— Nina Simone – Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits & Remixes
— No Monster Club – deadbeat effervescent
— Nova Miller – sting EP
— Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together
— Once Human – Scar Weaver
— Quickstrike – None of a Kind
— Racerage – Black Medusa
— Raveena – Asha’s Awakening
— Rick Braun – Rick Braun
— Rob Burger – Marching with Feathers
— sadeyes – monarch
— Sataray – Blood Trine Moon EP
— Sea Change – Mutual Dreaming
— Sea Power – Everything Was Forever
— Shamir – Heterosexuality
— Shield Of Wings – Unfinished
— Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators – 4
— Sofiane Pamart – Letter
— Son of Seth – De Dor a Odio
— Sons Of A Tradesman – Stir The Pot
— Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
— Sports – Get A Good Luck
— Static-X – Machine (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Studio Electrophonique – Happier Things EP
— Tegan and Sara – Still Jealous
— Telefís (Cathal Coughlan and Jacknife Lee) – a hAon
— Theandric – Flight Among The Tombs
— Thom Southern – Plaza
— Tiberius – Clumps in the Grass
— Tomato Flower – Gold Arc EP
— Trentemøller – Memoria
— Trouble – One for the Road / Unplugged (Reissue)
— Trupa Trupa – B Flat A
— Tuelo – The Life of Margaret Cornelius
— Voivod – Synchro Anarchy
— Vundabar – Devil For The Fire
— WAIT (We Are In Transit) – The End of Noise
— Weatherstate – Never Better
— The Wildfires Projekt – Lost & Searching EP
— William Ryan Key (of Yellowcard) – Everything Except Desire EP
— Yusuf Islam / Cat Stevens – Harold and Maude Soundtrack (50th Anniversary Edition)
— Zander Schloss (of Circle Jerks) – Song About Songs
— Zeal & Ardor – Zeal & Ardor