Friday New Music 2/11

Here’s a Friday, and here’s a new music. Big week it looks like. There’s a new album from Shamir out, new Big Thief of course, Spoon never make a bad album, and a new EMPATH.

Here’s a full-ish list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what’s good, what you’re excited for, and all that. Enjoy!:

— Adam Miller (Chromatics) – Gateway

— Adria Kain – When Flowers Bloom

— Aiyana-Lee – Wednesday’s Child (Side A)

— Alan Parsons – One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv

— Allison Moorer – Wish For You EP

— alt-J – The Dream

— ALTO ARC (Danny L Harle, Trayer Tryon of Hundred Waters, and George Clarke of Deafheaven) – ALTO ARC EP

— Amorphis – Halo

— Amos Lee – Dreamland

— Anika – Change: The Remixes

— Author & Punisher – Krüller

— Backslider – Psychic Rot

— Beau – Forever EP

— Beneath the Silence – Black Lights

— Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

— Blonder – Knoxville House

— Boulevards – Electric Cowboy: Born in Carolina Mud

— Buke and Gase and Rahrah Gabor – Buke and Gase + Rahrah Gabor EP

— The Cactus Blossoms – One Day

— Cameron Forbes – godCHILD EP

— Carrie Biell (of Moon Palace) – We Get Along

— Cautious Clay – Deadpan Love (Deluxe Edition)

— Caveat – Alchemy

— Cousin Stizz – Just For You

— Crystal Murray – Twisted Bases EP

— Cult of Luna – The Long Road North

— Curtis Godino Presents The Midnight Wishers – Curtis Godino Presents The Midnight Wishers

— Dan Andriano & The Bygones (Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio) – Dear Darkness

— David Heatley – Life Our Own Way

— Dead Tree Seeds – Back to the Seeds EP

— The Delines – The Sea Drift

— Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Cold As Weiss

— The Devils Of Loudon – Escaping Eternity

— Discord – Police The Police EP

— Division:Dark – Prophecy

— Donna Missal – in the mirror, in the night EP

— Dream Fiend – Outland

— Drongo – 2

— Dropper – Don’t Talk to Me

— Duran Duran – FUTURE PAST (Deluxe Edition)

— Eddie Vedder – Earthling

— Emilie Zoé – Hello Future Me

— EMPATH – Visitor

— Escape From The Zoo – Countin’ Cards

— Ethan Iverson – Every Note Is True

— Foreign Air – Why Don’t You Feel The Way I Do? EP

— Foxes – The Kick

— Frank Turner – FTHC

— Future Kult – Future Kult

— Girish and the Chronicles – Hail To The Heroes

— Gunwood – Dream Boat Jane

— HEXEN – Being and Nothingness (Reissue)

— Holo – In Limbo EP

— Home Counties – In A Middle English Town EP

— Hot Flash Heat Wave – Sportswear

— Jane Bruce – My Bed

— Jason Mraz – Lalalalovesongs

— Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe

— Jesse Correll – Inner Shibori

— JESTR – The Dead & Riches

— Joe Goodkin – The Blues of Achilles

— Jon Hopkins – Music For Psychedelic Therapy (Vinyl Release)

— Joywave – Cleanse

— Julianna Joy – Garden of Eden EP

— Jura – Formality Jerne-Site

— Kenny Muney – Time is Muney

— Kill Alters – Armed To The Teeth L.M.O.M.M.

— Kollmorgen – All The Wild Animals

— Krooked Tongue – No Vacancy Hotel EP

— La Armada – Anti-Colonial Vol. 2

— Lady Pills – What I Want

— LANNDS – lotus deluxe

— Laundry Day – We Switched Bodies

— Lifesick – Misanthropy

— Lofi Legs – Leg Day

— Lotte Kestner – Lost Songs

— Lynda Randle – Pilgrim Journey

— Mariangela Demurtas – Dark Ability EP

— Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

— Massive Ego – The New Normal EP

— Matt North – Bullies In The Backyard

— Mesentry – Soulfucker

— Mild Orange – Looking For Space

— Molly Moore – Escapism EP

— The Mommyheads – Swiss Army Knife

— Moonchild – Starfruit

— Napalm Death – Resentment is Always Seismic – a Final Throw of Throes

— Near Death Condition – Ascent from the Mundane

— Night Palace – Diving Rings

— Night Shop – Forever Night

— Nina Simone – Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits & Remixes

— No Monster Club – deadbeat effervescent

— Nova Miller – sting EP

— Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together

— Once Human – Scar Weaver

— Quickstrike – None of a Kind

— Racerage – Black Medusa

— Raveena – Asha’s Awakening

— Rick Braun – Rick Braun

— Rob Burger – Marching with Feathers

— sadeyes – monarch

— Sataray – Blood Trine Moon EP

— Sea Change – Mutual Dreaming

— Sea Power – Everything Was Forever

— Shamir – Heterosexuality

— Shield Of Wings – Unfinished

— Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators – 4

— Sofiane Pamart – Letter

— Son of Seth – De Dor a Odio

— Sons Of A Tradesman – Stir The Pot

— Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

— Sports – Get A Good Luck

— Static-X – Machine (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Studio Electrophonique – Happier Things EP

— Tegan and Sara – Still Jealous

— Telefís (Cathal Coughlan and Jacknife Lee) – a hAon

— Theandric – Flight Among The Tombs

— Thom Southern – Plaza

— Tiberius – Clumps in the Grass

— Tomato Flower – Gold Arc EP

— Trentemøller – Memoria

— Trouble – One for the Road / Unplugged (Reissue)

— Trupa Trupa – B Flat A

— Tuelo – The Life of Margaret Cornelius

— Voivod – Synchro Anarchy

— Vundabar – Devil For The Fire

— WAIT (We Are In Transit) – The End of Noise

— Weatherstate – Never Better

— The Wildfires Projekt – Lost & Searching EP

— William Ryan Key (of Yellowcard) – Everything Except Desire EP

— Yusuf Islam / Cat Stevens – Harold and Maude Soundtrack (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Zander Schloss (of Circle Jerks) – Song About Songs

— Zeal & Ardor – Zeal & Ardor

