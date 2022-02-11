30 Day Music Challenge Encore Day 11: Favorite Classical Music

Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is now underway and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our latest prompt for the month is one where we want to talk about classical music! Today, we want to know what your favorite classical music is, which while we think of as traditionally just “classic European” but we want to know from other regions of the world as well with basically pre-20th century music.

Bonus Prompt: Who is your favorite composer?

