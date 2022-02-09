Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (February 9, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I’m finally catching up on all the anime that’s been piling up in my queue, hooray! One of the shows that I’m happily watching right now is Let’s Make a Mug Too. I’m still in the first season, but I’m really enjoying it so far. I love learning more about the craft of making pottery, and the friendships between the girls is wonderful and heartwarming. The episodes are on the shorter side, but they’re packed with feeling and sweetness. If you’re looking for something comforting to watch, I highly recommend it!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...