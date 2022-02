If you could only see how blue her eyes can be when she says / when she says she loves me…

Tonic is an alternative / rock band, formed in 1993 by Emerson Hart and Jeff Russo. Other members of the band have included Dan Lavery, Kevin Shepard, and Dan Rothchild. Their single “If You Could Only See” reached #11 on the Billboard Airplay Hot 100 in 1997. Other Tonic songs include “Open Up Your Eyes” (1996) and “You Wanted More” (1999).

