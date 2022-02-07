Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 21

Group 19 & 20 Results
|60.87%
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|White Office March
|56.52%
|Abzu
|Elasmosaurus Platypus
|47.83%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Bluesy Chocobo [Naoshi Mizuta & Masashi Kimura Arrange]
|47.83%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Serious Influence – For Redhot Ride Act 1
|43.48%
|Firewatch
|Camp Approach
|39.13%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|The Wildlands
|39.13%
|The Guided Fate Paradox
|With Courage
|39.13%
|Persona 5
|Tokyo Daylight
|34.78%
|Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
|DUEL!!
|30.43%
|Grand Kingdom
|A Day Wasted is a Fortune Lost [Yoshimi Kudo]
|30.43%
|Kirby Triple Deluxe
|Revenge of the Enemy
|30.43%
|Deadbolt
|Reaper (and) Blues
|26.09%
|Civilization: Beyond Earth
|Promethan
|26.09%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Showdown Mountain
|26.09%
|Gray Matter [Steam]
|Safe in Arms [The Scarlet Furies]
|26.09%
|The Banner Saga 2
|Even The Trees Can Smell Your Blood
|26.09%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Ginza Underground District
|21.74%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Shalour City
|17.39%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Trouble Outbreak
|17.39%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Salon
|17.39%
|Persona 5
|Alright
|13.04%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
|Bebop
|13.04%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|The Great Escape
|8.70%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Quick as Silver, Hard as Stone
|70.00%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Stone Cold
|60.00%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|The Haunted Ship
|55.00%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Sprawling Savannah
|50.00%
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Vanishing Dimension [ESTi]
|50.00%
|Persona 5
|Beneath the Mask Instrumental Version
|45.00%
|VA-11 Hall-A
|Your Love is a Drug [Adriana Figueroa]
|45.00%
|Life is Strange
|Golden Hour
|45.00%
|Final Fantasy XV
|Galdin Quay [Tetsuya Shibata]
|45.00%
|Persona 5
|Layer Cake
|45.00%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|A-Mazing Post Pounding
|40.00%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Aether Paradise
|40.00%
|Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
|Labyrinth I -Cerulean Woodlands
|35.00%
|Woah Dave!
|Powermix
|35.00%
|World of Final Fantasy
|Labyrinth of Dragons [Masashi Hamauzu]
|35.00%
|Element4l
|Adrift Flows Bronsonic Delight
|30.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Infernal Tokyo
|30.00%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Fly to the Exit
|30.00%
|Monument Valley
|The Descent [Stafford Bawler]
|30.00%
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|Fight
|30.00%
|Civilization: Beyond Earth
|Xeno Titan
|20.00%
|Project DIVA X
|Beauty Medley- Glossy Mixture
|20.00%
|Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
|We Weren’t Born In The World Of Loneliness
|20.00%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Glittering Mountain
|20.00%
|Armikrog
|The Hallowed Halls of Heralded Heroes
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Tuesday February 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 21 is open until Tuesday February 8th at 10:00PM Pacific