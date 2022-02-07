Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 21

Group 19 & 20 Results

Spoiler 60.87% Kirby Planet Robobot White Office March 56.52% Abzu Elasmosaurus Platypus 47.83% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Bluesy Chocobo [Naoshi Mizuta & Masashi Kimura Arrange] 47.83% Sonic: After The Sequel Serious Influence – For Redhot Ride Act 1 43.48% Firewatch Camp Approach 39.13% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Wildlands 39.13% The Guided Fate Paradox With Courage 39.13% Persona 5 Tokyo Daylight 34.78% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius DUEL!! 30.43% Grand Kingdom A Day Wasted is a Fortune Lost [Yoshimi Kudo] 30.43% Kirby Triple Deluxe Revenge of the Enemy 30.43% Deadbolt Reaper (and) Blues 26.09% Civilization: Beyond Earth Promethan 26.09% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Showdown Mountain 26.09% Gray Matter [Steam] Safe in Arms [The Scarlet Furies] 26.09% The Banner Saga 2 Even The Trees Can Smell Your Blood 26.09% Shin Megami Tensei IV Ginza Underground District 21.74% Pokémon X & Y Shalour City 17.39% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Trouble Outbreak 17.39% Pokémon Sun and Moon Salon 17.39% Persona 5 Alright 13.04% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Bebop 13.04% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero The Great Escape 8.70% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Quick as Silver, Hard as Stone Group 19 70.00% Crypt of the NecroDancer Stone Cold 60.00% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Haunted Ship 55.00% Super Mario 3D World Sprawling Savannah 50.00% QURARE: Magic Library Vanishing Dimension [ESTi] 50.00% Persona 5 Beneath the Mask Instrumental Version 45.00% VA-11 Hall-A Your Love is a Drug [Adriana Figueroa] 45.00% Life is Strange Golden Hour 45.00% Final Fantasy XV Galdin Quay [Tetsuya Shibata] 45.00% Persona 5 Layer Cake 45.00% Yoshi’s Woolly World A-Mazing Post Pounding 40.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Aether Paradise 40.00% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Labyrinth I -Cerulean Woodlands 35.00% Woah Dave! Powermix 35.00% World of Final Fantasy Labyrinth of Dragons [Masashi Hamauzu] 35.00% Element4l Adrift Flows Bronsonic Delight 30.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Infernal Tokyo 30.00% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Fly to the Exit 30.00% Monument Valley The Descent [Stafford Bawler] 30.00% Valiant Hearts: The Great War Fight 30.00% Civilization: Beyond Earth Xeno Titan 20.00% Project DIVA X Beauty Medley- Glossy Mixture 20.00% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters We Weren’t Born In The World Of Loneliness 20.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Glittering Mountain 20.00% Armikrog The Hallowed Halls of Heralded Heroes Group 20 [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Tuesday February 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 21 is open until Tuesday February 8th at 10:00PM Pacific

