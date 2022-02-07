Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 21

Group 19 & 20 Results

Spoiler

60.87% Kirby Planet Robobot White Office March
56.52% Abzu Elasmosaurus Platypus
47.83% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Bluesy Chocobo [Naoshi Mizuta & Masashi Kimura Arrange]
47.83% Sonic: After The Sequel Serious Influence – For Redhot Ride Act 1
43.48% Firewatch Camp Approach
39.13% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Wildlands
39.13% The Guided Fate Paradox With Courage
39.13% Persona 5 Tokyo Daylight
34.78% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius DUEL!!
30.43% Grand Kingdom A Day Wasted is a Fortune Lost [Yoshimi Kudo]
30.43% Kirby Triple Deluxe Revenge of the Enemy
30.43% Deadbolt Reaper (and) Blues
26.09% Civilization: Beyond Earth Promethan
26.09% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Showdown Mountain
26.09% Gray Matter [Steam] Safe in Arms [The Scarlet Furies]
26.09% The Banner Saga 2 Even The Trees Can Smell Your Blood
26.09% Shin Megami Tensei IV Ginza Underground District
21.74% Pokémon X & Y Shalour City
17.39% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Trouble Outbreak
17.39% Pokémon Sun and Moon Salon
17.39% Persona 5 Alright
13.04% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Bebop
13.04% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero The Great Escape
8.70% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Quick as Silver, Hard as Stone
Group 19
70.00% Crypt of the NecroDancer Stone Cold
60.00% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Haunted Ship
55.00% Super Mario 3D World Sprawling Savannah
50.00% QURARE: Magic Library Vanishing Dimension [ESTi]
50.00% Persona 5 Beneath the Mask Instrumental Version
45.00% VA-11 Hall-A Your Love is a Drug [Adriana Figueroa]
45.00% Life is Strange Golden Hour
45.00% Final Fantasy XV Galdin Quay [Tetsuya Shibata]
45.00% Persona 5 Layer Cake
45.00% Yoshi’s Woolly World A-Mazing Post Pounding
40.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Aether Paradise
40.00% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Labyrinth I -Cerulean Woodlands
35.00% Woah Dave! Powermix
35.00% World of Final Fantasy Labyrinth of Dragons [Masashi Hamauzu]
35.00% Element4l Adrift Flows Bronsonic Delight
30.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Infernal Tokyo
30.00% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Fly to the Exit
30.00% Monument Valley The Descent [Stafford Bawler]
30.00% Valiant Hearts: The Great War Fight
30.00% Civilization: Beyond Earth Xeno Titan
20.00% Project DIVA X Beauty Medley- Glossy Mixture
20.00% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters We Weren’t Born In The World Of Loneliness
20.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Glittering Mountain
20.00% Armikrog The Hallowed Halls of Heralded Heroes
Group 20

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Tuesday February 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-98)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 21 is open until Tuesday February 8th at 10:00PM Pacific