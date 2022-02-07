Ad Space – Squicky In a Different Way

You are now entering Ad Space, a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

The Product:

Quiznos Subs

The Promotion:

The Pitch:

The best thing to come out of our oven since the time we had sex with it!

…

…

Perhaps we’ve said too much.

After last week’s Ad Space covered a thoroughly uncomfortable ad full of disturbing sexual implications, I thought we could all use a palate cleanser … with another ad full of disturbing sexual implications, but this time it’s a comedy!

Of course, there’s a long tradition of associating delicious food with the pleasures of sex. And this ad is obviously so ridiculous, no one’s going to take it seriously; it’s just a bit of wacky comedy to get people’s attention.

Even so, if there’s a non-zero chance that an ad will make customers wonder “is Quiznos sticking their dicks in the oven?” … that’s a hell of a risk to take.

On the other hand, maybe we should salute this ad for being the trailblazer that it is. Even today, it’s not that common to see same-sex relationships in commercials, and in the 2000’s when this aired, it was virtually unheard of. The fraught relationship between man and oven may not be ideal representation, but it’s more than anyone else was doing at the time!

And with that rich, sensual voice coming out of that hot, steamy oven … who could blame a Quiznos employee for giving in to temptation?

