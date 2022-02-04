Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 20

Group 18 Results
|55.00%
|Mega Man Unlimited
|The Hate Comes Out
|50.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Lucifer Palace
|45.00%
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|The Spirit Tree
|45.00%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Neo Burning Town
|45.00%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Crumbstepping – For Sugar Splash Act 3
|40.00%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Have a Break at the Café
|35.00%
|Read Only Memories
|Neo-SF Medical
|30.00%
|Stardew Valley
|The Smell of Mushroom
|30.00%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|Here Comes Karakasa-san [Iyaiya-P]
|30.00%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Mangrove Cove
|30.00%
|Stella Glow
|Battle [Port Noir]
|30.00%
|Chaos Rings III
|Hatred Beyond Boundary
|30.00%
|Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
|The Only Thing I Know For Real
|30.00%
|Samorost 3
|Yellow Fury Mushroom Tune (Floex)
|25.00%
|Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
|Bad Reputation
|25.00%
|Phantasy Star Nova
|Akasabi Kouya no Souguu-sen
|25.00%
|Ridiculous Fishing
|Home Waters – Down
|25.00%
|Sunless Sea
|Fluke’s Fathoms
|25.00%
|Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio]
|Tell Your World [kz/livetune]
|25.00%
|Civilization: Beyond Earth
|Beauty in the Eye of the Orbiter
|20.00%
|Laserlife
|Twilight
|20.00%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Within the Sadness
|20.00%
|Severed
|Death
|10.00%
|Bravely Second: End Layer
|Last Song [ryo + chelly]
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 20 will be active until Sunday February 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 19 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 21 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 20 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 20 is open until Sunday February 6th at 10:00PM Pacific