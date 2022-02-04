Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 20

Group 18 Results

Spoiler 55.00% Mega Man Unlimited The Hate Comes Out 50.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Lucifer Palace 45.00% Ori and the Blind Forest The Spirit Tree 45.00% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Neo Burning Town 45.00% Sonic: After The Sequel Crumbstepping – For Sugar Splash Act 3 40.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Have a Break at the Café 35.00% Read Only Memories Neo-SF Medical 30.00% Stardew Valley The Smell of Mushroom 30.00% Project DIVA Arcade Here Comes Karakasa-san [Iyaiya-P] 30.00% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Mangrove Cove 30.00% Stella Glow Battle [Port Noir] 30.00% Chaos Rings III Hatred Beyond Boundary 30.00% Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance The Only Thing I Know For Real 30.00% Samorost 3 Yellow Fury Mushroom Tune (Floex) 25.00% Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft Bad Reputation 25.00% Phantasy Star Nova Akasabi Kouya no Souguu-sen 25.00% Ridiculous Fishing Home Waters – Down 25.00% Sunless Sea Fluke’s Fathoms 25.00% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Tell Your World [kz/livetune] 25.00% Civilization: Beyond Earth Beauty in the Eye of the Orbiter 20.00% Laserlife Twilight 20.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Within the Sadness 20.00% Severed Death 10.00% Bravely Second: End Layer Last Song [ryo + chelly] [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 20 will be active until Sunday February 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 19 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 21 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 20 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 20 is open until Sunday February 6th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...