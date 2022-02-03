The Avocado Parenting Thread Sticks to a Schedule

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

This week let’s talk about Schedules.

Routine is good for kids, especially little kids. How good are you at sticking to that routine? How often does your schedule change?

(The prompt is also just a suggestion: please feel free to vent or share about whatever you want related to parenting.)

Also, some links for perusal:

and a follow-up to last week’s Ask A Manager post about overwhelmed parents juggling work and childcare during a pandemic: working parents with little kids: how can your coworkers help you?

