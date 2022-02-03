Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Feb. 3

Today’s contestants are:

Zach, a data analyst, made $13 helping to clear out a parking garage;

Heather, a retired flight attendant, woke up Ray Charles to sing and play with him; and

Emma, a consultant, has cats named Meadow and Anthony Jr. Emma is a one-day champ with winnings of $22,200.

Jeopardy! round

THE 20TH CENTURY // IT’S A NATIONAL THING // DATING THE REALITY SHOW // IT WAS ALL PURPLE // FOR NAUGHT // MASHED-UP BOOK TITLES

DD1 – $400 – IT’S A NATIONAL THING – The Feb. 1588 death of its admiral, the Marquis de Santa Cruz, would loom large in the coming disaster that befell this big group (Emma won $1,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Emma $6,000, Heather -$400, Zach $5,200.

Double Jeopardy!

THE EXILE FILES // IDIOMS & EXPRESSIONS // LAUGHTER IN THE BIBLE // ROCKS & MINERALS // THE MUSIC “MAN” // TRIBUTARIES

DD2 – $1,200 – IDIOMS & EXPRESSIONS – Tangled wires led to the 19th c. phrase this type of “telegraph”; eventually, this became the way you hear a rumor (Emma won $3,000 from her total of $6,800 vs. $5,600 for Zach.)

DD3 – $2,000 – ROCKS & MINERALS – Meaning “stone ball” this rocky 60-mile outer layer of the Earth consists of the crust & the upper part of the mantle (Heather lost $2,500 from her third-place score of $4,400.)

Scores going into FJ: Emma $20,200, Heather $4,300, Zach $12,800.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS AMERICANS – He was buried in 1969 in one of the World War II uniform jackets named for him

Surprisingly, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Emma dropped $5,401 to win with $14,799 for a two-day total of $36,999.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Shown a picture of a small white dog of a toy breed named after an island, no one could identify it as a Maltese.

Judging the producers: During DD3, Heather made some interesting facial expressions, and this was a very rare instance of the laugh track being played while a contestant was trying to come up with a response.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Spanish Armada? DD2 – What is the grapevine? (The clue was looking for a phrase, so perhaps they were really going for “through the grapevine”.) DD3 – What is lithosphere? FJ – Who was Eisenhower? (Two contestants guessed “Flak” and one wrote “Lindbergh”.)

