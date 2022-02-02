Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (February 2, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Today I want to feature one of my current Japanese music obsessions: Queen Bee (Ziyoou-vachi). I first heard of this band last year because their lead singer collaborated with LiSA to create my favorite song of 2021 (in case you forgot, that’s “GL”). But I didn’t really dig into their music until about a month ago when I started watching some of their live performances on YouTube. To say that I was completely blown away by them would be a pretty big understatement. Led by Avu-chan (the greatest singer of all time), Queen Bee’s music is infectious, fun, brilliant, loud, wild, beautiful, all the things! Okay, I’ll try to be a little less hyperbolic. Avu-chan is ONE of the greatest singers of all time. Seriously, just listen to one of these songs and experience the otherworldly vocals of Avu-chan. I am just completely in love with this band’s sound and aesthetic and everything. Anyway, here are three current favorites (two are live performances, one of which is a mind-blowing First Take). I know featuring three videos in a header is pushing the limit, but I can’t help it, so please forgive me. Queen Bee is just too good!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

