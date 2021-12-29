Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (December 29, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! You might have noticed this already, but I spend a lot of time listening to music. I pretty much always have music playing in the background; when I’m driving, working, and doing stuff around the house, there’s probably music playing. And a lot of the music I listen to these days is Japanese. So I thought I’d create a playlist of some of my favorite Japanese songs from 2021 and share it with all of you!

I’d love to know what some of your favorite songs of the year were too! I’m always looking for new artists (a few of the ones on this year’s list were recommended in this thread by others), so please share. And I hope you find something new that you like too!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...