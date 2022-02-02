Franchise Festival Podcast S2E8 – Resident Evil 5

Let’s discuss Resident Evil 5! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and more?

In the podcast – embedded below and available on all major podcast apps – the Franchise Festival crew chats about the development, gameplay, and story of Resident Evil 5. Wesker’s back and chewing every piece of scenery he can find, while enemies soak up more bullets than ever. Your hosts debate what exactly separates Uroboros from Plagas.

If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month! In January we covered Resident Evil Outbreak and in February we’ll be discussing Resident Evil Uprising.

