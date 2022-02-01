Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Person of the day is Kevin Ward (he/him), he was a mayor.

In the news,

“Those Dollars and Cents Add Up”: Full-Time Trans Workers Face a Wage Gap, Poll Finds

Champion of Uganda ‘Kill the Gays’ bill dies

Department of Education investigating BYU LGBTQ+ discipline policy

The project of the day is The Low Low Woods by Carmen Maria Machado and DaNi

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...