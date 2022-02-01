Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
- All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
- Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
- As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
Person of the day is Kevin Ward (he/him), he was a mayor.
In the news,
“Those Dollars and Cents Add Up”: Full-Time Trans Workers Face a Wage Gap, Poll Finds
Champion of Uganda ‘Kill the Gays’ bill dies
Department of Education investigating BYU LGBTQ+ discipline policy
The project of the day is The Low Low Woods by Carmen Maria Machado and DaNi