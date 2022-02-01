Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Feb. 1

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Scott, a software developer, had a “little edible mini me” on top of his Jeopardy! cake;

Zoha, a movement lawyer, watches the show with her grandfather; and

Jay, an engineer, whose aunt finally found an ancestor to get her in the DAR. Jay is a two-day champ with winnings of $25,599.

Jeopardy! round

ONE WOMAN // “TWO” WORDS // 3 STARS OF THE FILM // 4-LETTER GEOGRAPHY // 5 RANDOM THINGS // 6 FLAGS

DD1 – $800 – 4-LETTER GEOGRAPHY – This world capital began hosting Holmenkollen ski jump competition in 1892 (On the first clue of the game, Jay won $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Jay $7,600, Zoha $1,200, Scott $3,800.

Double Jeopardy!

LITTLE THINGS IN A BIG WORLD // CONDUCTORS // READ IT OR EAT IT? // INTERNATIONAL GET-TOGETHERS // MORE THAN ONE MEANING // KILLER TV SHOWS

DD2 – $1,200 – CONDUCTORS – On an 1887 cruise New York Symphony Society conductor Walter Damrosch met this tycoon & talked him into building a hall (Scott won $4,000 from his total of $9,400 vs, $10,800 for Jay.)

DD3 – $1,600 – MORE THAN ONE MEANING – A wind-blown pile of snow, or the meaning of what you’re saying (Zoha doubled to $10,400 vs. $16,200 for Scott and $14,000 for Jay.)

Zoha was a distant trailer most of the way, doubled up on DD3, then continued her rally and took the lead on the last clue of DJ. The scores heading into FJ were Zoha at $15,600, Scott with $14,600 and Jay at $12,800.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC GEOGRAPHY – This city on the Rhone River that is partly a World Heritage Site was papal property until the French Revolution

Scott and Jay were correct on FJ, with Scott adding $14,200 to win with $28,800. Note that Jay bet it all, giving up his chance to win from a close third place in the event of a Triple Stumper.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the 1989 film featuring Olympia Dukakis, Sally Field, Julia Roberts and a “weeping audience” is “Steel Magnolias”.

Judging the producers: After three shows of extra-long introductions and leftover clues, today they went quickly into the game and cleared both boards. Well done.

One more thing: Dedicated fans might have had an advantage getting the clue about the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, as Jeopardy! has hit the road to do episodes at the event in the past.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Oslo? DD2 – Who was Carnegie? DD3 – What is drift? FJ – What is Avignon?

