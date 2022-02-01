RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Episode 1 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the premiere episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World!

This season, nine queens from Drag Race franchises across the globe compete in the true Olympics of Drag. In this premiere episode, RuPaul introduces the global glamazons to each other for the first time and sets them their first challenge – to stage their very own royal command performance.

Who will impress guest judge, Sporty Spice herself, Melanie C? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards. Not everyone will likely be watching this episode at the same time, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

