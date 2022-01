From Wikipedia

Flapper Fanny Says was a single-panel daily cartoon series starting on January 26, 1925, with a Sunday page (called Flapper Fanny) following on August 7, 1932. Created by Ethel Hayes, each episode featured a flapper illustration and a witticism. The Sunday strip concluded on December 8, 1935; the daily panel continued until June 29, 1940

