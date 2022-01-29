Svengoolie Discussion Thread 1/29/2022: The Haunted Strangler

New to Sven movie (or at least one that predates his current website)! And even more surprising, part of the Criterion Collection! From the MeTV website…

“A researcher investigating a notorious serial killer who was hanged 20 years earlier seemingly becomes possessed by the long dead strangler.”

Streaming on the Criterion Channel and YOU may be able to find it elsewhere on the TUBEs.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

