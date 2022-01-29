dril Tweet Tournament Round 1

Let’s see what Tweets made it!

Twewts

ISIL, Betsy Ross, Candles, Racism Dial, Skeleton War, Corn Cob, Keep Screaming “Shut The Fuck Up”, “LOG OFF”, Pringles, Hollering, Drunk Driving, Fucking Moron, Smacks Of Gender, ONE LAST REP, Greatest Forum Thread, Fool proof plan, Hyenas & Ghouls, blocked blocked blocked, Celebs, dumbass and wise man, Tuxedo, Jealous of your Good Posts, N-word frequency, Restroom stats, Motorcycle, no, Turd, “Fat Angel”, Pube Supply, Meter reader, Fogle, Troll Bait

Voting ends 31 January 9PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...