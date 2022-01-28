Friday New Music 1/28

It’s Friday, a great day for new music. Maybe not this Friday, but, it’s still Friday so it’s still a great day for new music. This week I’ll probably be checking out the new Squirrel Flower EP, which… is confusingly titled the same as her last one, so I dunno. Also MØ is worth a check in to see what she’s up to.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 800 Throats – Day Of the Woman EP

— ABORYM – Kali Yuga Bizarre

— Adam Shoenfeld – All the Birds Sing

— Adria Kain – When Flowers Bloom

— Alvabot – Harmonic Dystopia

— Amber Mark – Three Dimensions Deep

— Anaïs Mitchell – Anaïs Mitchell

— Anteloper – Kudu (Vinyl Reissue)

— AWAY – self:antiself EP

— AZ – Do or Die II (Deluxe)

— Babyface Ray – Face

— Bad Suns – Apocalypse Whenever

— Beirut – Artifacts (Digital Release)

— Ben Böhmer and Rob Moose –The Apparitions EP

— Big Big Train – Welcome To The Planet

— Bipolar Club – Issue EP

— Black Flower – Magma

— Brent Cobb – And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…

— Brian Michael Henry – The Horror! The Horror! EP

— Burial – Antidawn EP (Physical Release)

— Buzzard Canyon – Drunken Tales Of An Underachiever…The Saga Continues

— Bye Bye Tsunami – Bye Bye Tsunami

— Carsen Gray – Each Moment EP

— Chino Cappin – Permanently Scarred

— Cloakroom – Dissolution Wave

— Combo Chimbita – IRÉ

— Cosmic Order – Inner Temple

— Crystal Ball – Crysteria

— Dark Meditation – Polluted Temples

— Dawn Of Solace – Flames of Perdition

— deathcrash – Return

— Deeper Graves – The Colossal Sleep

— Depleted Uranium – Origins

— Dirty Laces – L’Esprit Du Temps

— Drug Couple – Stoned Weekend

— EARTHGANG – Ghetto Gods

— Earthless – Night Parade of One Hundred Demons

— Eels – Extreme Witchcraft

— Elena Setién – Unfamiliar Minds

— Eric Gales – Crown

— The Fruit Bats – Sometimes a Cloud Is Just a Cloud: Slow Growers, Sleeper Hits and Lost Songs (2001–2021)

— The Furniture – The Furniture

— Gentlemen’s Crow – Apparitions

— Grave Next Door – Sanctified Heathen

— Hazemaze – Blinded By The Light

— Holm (Mikkel Holm Silkjær of Yung) – Why Don’t You Dance

— Immanuel Wilkins – The 7th Hand

— Jacques Greene – Fantasy EP

— Kid Loco – Born in the 60’s

— Kings and Liars – Transition Animals

— Kush Arora x Orogen x Titus 12 – Magma Pulse

— KYLE – It’s Not So Bad

— Lady Wray – Piece Of Me

— The Last Ten Seconds Of Life – The Last Ten Seconds Of Life

— Leo Sayer – Northern Songs: Leo Sayer Sings the Beatles

— Maddie & Tae – Through The Madness Vol. 1

— The Magnetic Fields – The House of Tomorrow (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mantic Ritual – Crusader EP

— Man With A Mission – Break and Cross the Walls I

— Maria Domark – Flawless: Reloaded EP

— Mark Guiliana – Music For Doing

— Mathis Picard – Live at the Museum

— Maverick Sabre – Don’t Forget to Look Up

— Maya Shenfeld – In Free Fall

— MICHELLE – After Dinner We Talk Dreams

— Milquetoast – Caterwaul

— MØ – Motordrome

— Modern Nature – Island of Noise

— Monoscopes – Painkillers and Wine

— Morgan Wade – Reckless (Deluxe Edition)

— Mother Mother – Inside (Deluxe Edition)

— MOTHERMARY – I Am Your God

— Nathan Leigh & The Crisis Actors – All Myths Are Remixes

— NightNight – Love Decayed

— Nija – Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You

— North Mississippi AllStars – Set Sail

— Our Lady Peace – Spiritual Machines II

— PJ Harvey – Let England Shake (Vinyl Reissue)

— PJ Harvey – Let England Shake – Demos

— Pinegrove – 11:11

— PinkPantheress – To hell with it (Remixes)

— The Quill – Live, New, Borrowed, Blue

— QuinzeQuinze – Vārua EP

— Rick Ross – Richer Than I Ever Been (Deluxe)

— Russ Rankin (of Good Riddance) – Come Together Fall Apart

— Ryan Cullwell – Run Like A Bull

— Sad Daddy – Way Up in the Hills

— Sam Moss – Blues Approved

— Samm Henshaw – Untidy Soul

— Scarlet Rebels – See Through Blue

— Scruffpuppie – letters to nobody

— Sebastián Yatra – Dharma

— Secondhand Depression – Secondhand Depression EP

— Siamese – Home Instrumental

— Silverlane – Inside Internal Infinity

— Simone Felice (of The Felice Brothers) – All the Bright Coins

— Spaceface – Anemoia

— Squirrel Flower – Planet EP

— St. Paul & The Broken Bones – The Alien Coast

— Styles Haury – One Life Ain’t Enough

— Sweet Alibi – Make a Scene

— Tangent – Tangent

— Tension – Decay

— Thomas Leer and Robert Rental – The Bridge (Reissue)

— Thyla – Thyla

— TOXPACK – ZWANZIG.TAUSEND VOLT

— Tyler Mitchell – Dancing Shadows

— Uèle Lamore – Loom

— Urge Overkill – Oui

— Various Artists – Mainstream Funk: Funk, Soul, Spiritual Jazz 1971-1975

— Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz (Deluxe Edition)

— Wasuremono – Let’s Talk P. 2

— WHY NOT – VERY WHY NOT EP

— Willie & The Bandits – When The World Stood Still

— Youn Sun Nah – Waking World

— Your Old Droog and The God Fahim – The Wolf on Wall St 2

