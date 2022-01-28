Friday New Music 1/28

It’s Friday, a great day for new music. Maybe not this Friday, but, it’s still Friday so it’s still a great day for new music. This week I’ll probably be checking out the new Squirrel Flower EP, which… is confusingly titled the same as her last one, so I dunno. Also MØ is worth a check in to see what she’s up to.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— 800 Throats – Day Of the Woman EP
— ABORYM – Kali Yuga Bizarre
— Adam Shoenfeld – All the Birds Sing
— Adria Kain – When Flowers Bloom
— Alvabot – Harmonic Dystopia
— Amber Mark – Three Dimensions Deep
— Anaïs Mitchell – Anaïs Mitchell
— Anteloper – Kudu (Vinyl Reissue)
— AWAY – self:antiself EP
— AZ – Do or Die II (Deluxe)
— Babyface Ray – Face
— Bad Suns – Apocalypse Whenever
— Beirut – Artifacts (Digital Release)
— Ben Böhmer and Rob Moose –The Apparitions EP
— Big Big Train – Welcome To The Planet
— Bipolar Club – Issue EP
— Black Flower – Magma
— Brent Cobb – And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…
— Brian Michael Henry – The Horror! The Horror! EP
— Burial – Antidawn EP (Physical Release)
— Buzzard Canyon – Drunken Tales Of An Underachiever…The Saga Continues
— Bye Bye Tsunami – Bye Bye Tsunami
— Carsen Gray – Each Moment EP
— Chino Cappin – Permanently Scarred
— Cloakroom – Dissolution Wave
— Combo Chimbita – IRÉ
— Cosmic Order – Inner Temple
— Crystal Ball – Crysteria
— Dark Meditation – Polluted Temples
— Dawn Of Solace – Flames of Perdition
— deathcrash – Return
— Deeper Graves – The Colossal Sleep
— Depleted Uranium – Origins
— Dirty Laces – L’Esprit Du Temps
— Drug Couple – Stoned Weekend
— EARTHGANG – Ghetto Gods
— Earthless – Night Parade of One Hundred Demons
— Eels – Extreme Witchcraft
— Elena Setién – Unfamiliar Minds
— Eric Gales – Crown
— The Fruit Bats – Sometimes a Cloud Is Just a Cloud: Slow Growers, Sleeper Hits and Lost Songs (2001–2021)
— The Furniture – The Furniture
— Gentlemen’s Crow – Apparitions
— Grave Next Door – Sanctified Heathen
— Hazemaze – Blinded By The Light
— Holm (Mikkel Holm Silkjær of Yung) – Why Don’t You Dance
— Immanuel Wilkins – The 7th Hand
— Jacques Greene – Fantasy EP
— Kid Loco – Born in the 60’s
— Kings and Liars – Transition Animals
— Kush Arora x Orogen x Titus 12 – Magma Pulse
— KYLE – It’s Not So Bad
— Lady Wray – Piece Of Me
— The Last Ten Seconds Of Life – The Last Ten Seconds Of Life
— Leo Sayer – Northern Songs: Leo Sayer Sings the Beatles
— Maddie & Tae – Through The Madness Vol. 1
— The Magnetic Fields – The House of Tomorrow (Vinyl Reissue)
— Mantic Ritual – Crusader EP
— Man With A Mission – Break and Cross the Walls I
— Maria Domark – Flawless: Reloaded EP
— Mark Guiliana – Music For Doing
— Mathis Picard – Live at the Museum
— Maverick Sabre – Don’t Forget to Look Up
— Maya Shenfeld – In Free Fall
— MICHELLE – After Dinner We Talk Dreams
— Milquetoast – Caterwaul
— MØ – Motordrome
— Modern Nature – Island of Noise
— Monoscopes – Painkillers and Wine
— Morgan Wade – Reckless (Deluxe Edition)
— Mother Mother – Inside (Deluxe Edition)
— MOTHERMARY – I Am Your God
— Nathan Leigh & The Crisis Actors – All Myths Are Remixes
— NightNight – Love Decayed
— Nija – Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You
— North Mississippi AllStars – Set Sail
— Our Lady Peace – Spiritual Machines II
— PJ Harvey – Let England Shake (Vinyl Reissue)
— PJ Harvey – Let England Shake – Demos
— Pinegrove – 11:11
— PinkPantheress – To hell with it (Remixes)
— The Quill – Live, New, Borrowed, Blue
— QuinzeQuinze – Vārua EP
— Rick Ross – Richer Than I Ever Been (Deluxe)
— Russ Rankin (of Good Riddance) – Come Together Fall Apart
— Ryan Cullwell – Run Like A Bull
— Sad Daddy – Way Up in the Hills
— Sam Moss – Blues Approved
— Samm Henshaw – Untidy Soul
— Scarlet Rebels – See Through Blue
— Scruffpuppie – letters to nobody
— Sebastián Yatra – Dharma
— Secondhand Depression – Secondhand Depression EP
— Siamese – Home Instrumental
— Silverlane – Inside Internal Infinity
— Simone Felice (of The Felice Brothers) – All the Bright Coins
— Spaceface – Anemoia
— Squirrel Flower – Planet EP
— St. Paul & The Broken Bones – The Alien Coast
— Styles Haury – One Life Ain’t Enough
— Sweet Alibi – Make a Scene
— Tangent – Tangent
— Tension – Decay
— Thomas Leer and Robert Rental – The Bridge (Reissue)
— Thyla – Thyla
— TOXPACK – ZWANZIG.TAUSEND VOLT
— Tyler Mitchell – Dancing Shadows
— Uèle Lamore – Loom
— Urge Overkill – Oui
— Various Artists – Mainstream Funk: Funk, Soul, Spiritual Jazz 1971-1975
— Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz (Deluxe Edition)
— Wasuremono – Let’s Talk P. 2
— WHY NOT – VERY WHY NOT EP
— Willie & The Bandits – When The World Stood Still
— Youn Sun Nah – Waking World
— Your Old Droog and The God Fahim – The Wolf on Wall St 2