30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 28: Your Ultimate Team

We’re reaching the end of the month, and I hope you’ve enjoyed talking about Pokemon. As we start to close out, I want to return to team building. We’ve talked about favorite Pokemon from each generation. We built monotype teams a few days ago. But now let’s go all the way: What 6 Pokemon would you choose to be on a team with you? If you’re like me, you probably have 20+ favorites, but let’s see if you can narrow it down to a final core 6. These can be 6 that you love the most, 6 that you feel make a good competitive team, 6 that you think have unique synergy… Whatever 6 Pokemon you choose to say “I want those to be my 6 best companions.” And if you want to party like it’s 2007, go to PokeCharms and make a trainer card for yourself and your team and share it with us.

Bonus prompt: Share any in-game teams you’ve used that remember.

