The Creative Endeavors Thread Shakes Its Platform

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Getting a lot done recently, some of it creative, but none terribly satisfying. I’ve had a better pandemic than most—haven’t gotten sick, have lucked out with a decent workplace for safety precautions and was able to get all my shots in a timely fashion—but the ongoing hills and valleys of variants and such, as well as the often-lamented construction noise nearby that’s cast my days off into shadow (I think my present work-life balance would be a lot more effective and enjoyable if not for the aforementioned and my Bitter Old White Asshole co-worker) may finally drag me into the morass that seems to have understandably consumed so many others over the past couple of years.

In a somewhat reflective mood this morning given that I’m likely to make my 500th Instagram post later today. As discussed before, I joined up in the spring of ’17 after a Drink and Draw put on by my LCS, where I met a number of other artists who had already been on it for some time (I’m a dead-center Gen-Xer and not exactly naturally instinctive when it comes to the modern online landscape). By 2018 (i.e. once I’d learned of the existence of hashtags, let alone how to use them) I’d gotten as good a hang of it as I’d ever have and really enjoyed feedback from other creatives, some of whom have remained valued online colleagues. The Facebook acquisition and turn towards “stories” (much like Twitter, I tried it once or twice and then never went back) has slowly alienated me; it feels like there used to be a lot more engagement between artists that’s gradually dissipated and it’s got me thinking a lot on how my work relates to other people (and how much it should; more on this later).

Header’s from I Got This, an early pre-Instagram illustration that was one of my first posts on the platform; very redolent of the early throwing-shit-to-the-wall phase of my “career” (I’d just started drawing again a few months earlier) and it’d be nice to get some of that energy back.

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...