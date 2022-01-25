Provisional Health and Fitness Thread

Hey folks!

After canvassing Tolerable Discussions last Wednesday, it looked like there was sufficient interest to try and put together the old health and fitness threads again. Considering the challenges presented both by the ongoing pandemic and some of the cultural and societal issues surrounding ideas of fitness and exercise in general, I’m considering retitling this thread “Physical Wellness” or just “Exercise” (the latter not at all intended to step on the toes of, say, the occasional Cycling Thread). So your thoughts and opinions on these questions are both welcome and encouraged.

Also, I’m posting this around the same time as the Creative Endeavors Thread (i.e. Tuesday morning) as it’s easier for me to pay attention to both threads at once and I want to be able to maximize my days off especially given the ongoing construction noise with which I have to deal. This is overhwelmingly provisional, though, and I’m more than open to other times if it’s more convenient for people who might be interested, though I’d prefer something around the time, say, Tolerable Discussions goes up Wednesdays as I post that as well (maybe late that morning?).

All that said, how are y’all keeping active?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...